Cyclones starting anew in more ways than one

The Cyclones will have a new quarterback behind center as sophomore Corey Russell takes over from injured sophomore Carter Everett as Elizabethton plays host to McMinn Central in the first round of the TSSAA Class 3A playoffs Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7 o’clock, 30 minutes earlier than regular season games. Tickets are $8, and reserved seating is still in effect, but season-ticket holders must purchase a ticket.

In another Class 3A contest, Unicoi County travels to take on top-ranked Alcoa.

Everett passed for 1,658 yards and 21 touchdowns before getting injured in the second half of last week’s Region 1-3A title-clinching win over Northview Academy.

Russell, who stands seven inches shorter than Everett at 5-foot-10, has been a yardage monster all season for the Cyclones. He will move from his usual running back position.

Russell has passed for 142 yards while rushing for 1,062 and catching 23 passes for 304 more yards. Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said Elizabethton will run basically the same offense it did with Everett.

“Our offense has been built over the years to have a dual-threat quarterback,” said Witten. “That’s what we’ve been in years past. I think we will adjust a few things for Corey’s size, and that’s the biggest adjustment.

“Multiple guys will have to step up, and it will be running back by committee with Jacob Turner, Logan Norman and Austin Outland. One thing I do like is we have speed in the backfield.”

Witten said it’s good the Cyclones have a ready replacement after losing a player the caliber of Everett.

“That doesn’t come around very often,” said Witten. “We miss Carter a lot, but we’re lucky to have the guys we have on our team. We’re lucky to have a guy like Corey. He’s a coach’s dream to have with all of the things he brings to the table.”

Defensively the Cyclones will be boosted by the return of standout linemen Cameron Coleman and Johnny Ray Woodby. Those big bodies will come in handy against a McMinn Central team that likes to feed 6-0, 225-pound running back Jackson Long. In a 42-27 loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville earlier this year, Long had 28 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s just a big running back,” said Witten. “The offense runs through him. He’s a power back, and a multiple-carry type guy. They move him around in a bunch of different sets, and do direct snaps to him.”

Unicoi County (5-5) at Alcoa (9-1)

With 14 state titles under its belt, the Tornadoes have a built-in reason for opponents to think they will be hard to beat in the playoffs.

The Blue Devils saw it first hand last year, coming up on the short end of a 38-7 decision.

“We talked about regardless of our opponent, focusing on our individual jobs,” said Unicoi first-year head coach Drew Rice. “Whatever my job is, I do it to the best of my ability. If all 11 players focus on that, I think we will be OK.

“Alcoa has an unbelievable program, and I have great respect for them. But we will prepare this week like any other week. We can’t be overwhelmed with the opponent and the situation.”