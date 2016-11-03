Boone, Crockett facing similar road tests

The Trailblazers will be at Knoxville Halls while the Pioneers will visit Corryton Gibbs. Both games are scheduled for kickoff at 7 o’clock, one-half hour earlier than regular season contests.

Daniel Boone (5-5) at Halls (7-3)

Coach Jeremy Jenkins’ team came through with flying colors in last week’s Musket Bowl win over David Crockett to earn this spot.

Now they take on a Red Devils’ team that owns the only win over Class 2A state power Austin-East this season. Jenkins said everything starts with quarterback Caden Harbin.

“He’s a tough kid,” said Jenkins. “They are a spread team that runs the ball, and he’s a linebacker on defense. He throws it well, and they have a lot of weapons and speed. We know we will have to play one of our better games.”

Other standouts for Halls include wide receiver J.T. Freels, running backs Matt Runge-Gold and Cooper Cook, and defensive lineman Zack Gangloff.

Boone will rely on quarterback Noah Shelton along with freshman running back Charlie Cole, who went over 1,000 yards rushing last week.

“I think we’re hungry and dangerous,” said Jenkins. “Offensively we will try to get physical, and defensively we will try to take away what you do best. We need to do a good job running, and stopping the run.”

David Crockett (4-6) at Gibbs (7-3)

With Campbell County, Knox Farragut and Knox Fulton as its non-conference games, the Eagles’ overall record might be a little deceiving.

“It’s a very tough matchup for us,” said Crockett head coach Jeremy Bosken. “They are a double-wing, option, veer team. They will try to cram it down our throat.

“They’ve got a stud at quarterback, athletes at wing positions, and a dive back as big as we’ve seen. They run it, and run it with enthusiasm.”

The quarterback is H.T. Fortner, who carried 29 times for 159 yards with four touchdowns in last week’s 27-24 win over Knox West.

The Pioneers have been working on assignment football in practice.

“We’ve been working the no-ball drill,” said Bosken. “We worked on taking the dive back, quarterback and pitch back. We’ve been getting great effort.”

Bosken also said the Eagles like to attack on defense.

“They fly around,” he said. “What we’ve seen of teams in their conference, there are a lot of athletes in Region 2.”

The Pioneers will try to attack that defense with 1,000-yard passer Cade Larkins, and running back T.K. Hill, who is just 15 yards short of the 1,000-yard mark.

“I think our kids are prepared for it,” said Bosken. “After playing an offense and defensive line like Daniel Boone, everything you see after that is a little bit easier.”