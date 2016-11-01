TSSAA slaps Unaka with basketball probation for football forfeit

The sanction came after the Rangers’ announced Monday they were forfeiting to No. 3-ranked Greenback instead of playing the Class 1A football postseason contest.

Unaka has challenged the ruling, and the Rangers’ appeal will be heard at the Nov. 17 Board of Control meeting.

Rangers’ athletic director Aaron Dugger said Tuesday the school will deal with whatever the final outcome is.

“It's an unfortunate situation,” said Dugger. “We'll handle whatever comes down with class.”

When news of Unaka’s decision to forfeit — a move made solely by the players according to a letter sent to the TSSAA by Unaka’s administration — spread across Northeast Tennessee, area coaches and athletic directors weighed in with their thoughts.

David Crockett head coach Jeremy Bosken had a team in a somewhat similar situation in his first season in 2013. The Pioneers got into the playoffs in the No. 4 spot — like Unaka — and faced powerful Knox West, which drilled Crockett by a score of 60-0 and went on to finish as state runner-up.

“Our kids were just excited to go,” said Bosken. “It had been 45 years, and Crockett had only been to the playoffs one time. We convinced our kids all week we had as good of a chance as anybody. We just didn’t show them Knox West on film.”

For the old-school folks, the Unaka decision may seem a little confusing. The playoffs used to be exclusive territory. How exclusive? Well consider 1973, when two-time defending state champion Tennessee High went 9-1. The Vikings did not make the playoffs that year — nor did any large-school team east of Knoxville.

Of course that’s an example on the other extreme from a Unaka team that went 1-9 and beat a winless team for its only victory. Some wonder why the TSSAA insists the Rangers play a postseason game.

“If you’re 1-9, you don’t need to play any more games against anybody, at any level,” said Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner. “It doesn’t matter if you are 1A or 6A, it makes no sense. They definitely need to change the playoff format.”

But it’s unlikely to happen soon, Turner said.

“They probably should, but I don’t think they will,” he said. “They’re so far into this already. It would shock me if they made any changes.”

Elizabethton athletic director Mike Wilson agreed with Turner about the need for change.

“I think the classification system has created this,” said Wilson. “Honestly some teams in the playoffs have no business being there. I think you reap what you sow, and I think this is what has happened.

“I’m not just trashing the TSSAA. The schools voted for the classification we have. It’s not something the TSSAA forced on us. But we’ve gone from one team making the playoffs, and it really meant something, to now almost everybody gets into the playoffs. It’s not what it used to be.”

Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins recently went through a 1-9 season, and said he doesn’t know what he would do if faced with a similar situation to Unaka.

“It concerns me in this day and time because you want to compete at anything you do,” said Jenkins. “I don’t know all of the factors that went into it (for Unaka), but if we get a chance to play an extra game there’s a lot of motivation to do it. One of our goals is to play in November.

“You go to compete with your teammates. Football is the greatest team sport there is.”

One team that mirrors Unaka in some respects is Unicoi County. The No. 4 seed Blue Devils must travel to face perennial state championship threat Alcoa in Class 3A.

“I don’t think there’s any dread,” said Unicoi head coach Drew Rice. “We’ve been here before. We went down there last year, and three years ago to Fulton. I think our guys realize it’s a privilege to still be playing.

“But it is a tremendous task Friday night, and an unbelievable program, and I know the deck is stacked against us.”

Like Jenkins, Bosken said he can’t speak to Unaka’s situation specifically.

“Every situation is different,” said Bosken. “I’m sure they have their reasons, and I feel bad for them.”

However, Bosken said the whole idea of football is one of commitment.

“Our kids have been lifting since January, then spring ball, then 7 on 7, then preseason, camps and scrimmages,” Bosken said. “They may only play 10 games on paper, but in reality these kids have been doing it for a long time.

“Sometimes as a season draws to the end, it’s a challenge for the coaching staff to keep these kids focused.”

Turner said the key issue is still commitment.

“If my team is 1-9 and we’re in the playoffs, we will do it because that’s the commitment we made,” said Turner. “But it does hurt other sports. The kids are ready to move on to something else, but you are prolonging (the football season).”

Wilson said he didn’t know what he would do if faced with a player walkout at his school.

“You can’t make someone do something against their will,” said Wilson. “But there can be consequences for the decision.”

Turner said, “I believe when you’ve made a commitment, you’ve got to try to do it. I’ve been on the other end where people have canceled against us here. I believe when you tell someone you’re going to play, you play.

“But if the kids quit, if that’s really what happened — it would be surprising to me to have that many kids get together and say they’re done — you may have to think another way. If they quit as a team, you may have to tell them they’re done for all sports for the rest of the (school) year.”

The forfeit won’t be bad financially for the Rangers as they looked at the real possibility of losing money by playing this game. Even Elizabethton, playing at home against McMinn Central, doesn’t except to come out so great.

“I believe we may lose money,” said Wilson. “People may laugh at that, but they don’t know what it costs to put on a game. And if I’m a fan of McMinn Central, I may not be willing to drive 2½ to three hours. By the time the TSSAA takes 50 percent of the gross, there’s not a lot left. And you have to pay security, gate workers, and cleanup. There will be teams across the state that lose considerable money on Friday.”

Perhaps the TSSAA will eventually get the playoff system back to a more reasonable situation travel-wise.

“I had a conversation with (Board of Control member) Mike Reed, and he said there are rumblings with folks who are not happy,” said Wilson. “There may be changes coming soon. I just can’t see what they are doing now is in the best interests of the schools.”

One way of changing it would be to have the No. 1 seed play the No. 4 seed from the same region, and then those winners play in the second round.

“That makes sense,” said Wilson. “Why send teams all these distances to just to eliminate them when you can accomplish possibly the same results and cut out the travel. I can’t imagine why that’s not a reasonable way of doing things.

“I can’t believe where we are. It’s craziness. People need to be taking care of high school sports. We need to open our eyes a little bit. We made a mistake when we went to six classes. Something needs to be done.”