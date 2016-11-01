Johnson goes from underdog to favorite

Now, the six-time champion has to be the favorite to tie the record of seven titles held by Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

With his win Sunday at Martinsville, Johnson is the only driver to have qualified for the championship race at Homestead later this month.

Keep in mind, Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team have never won at Homestead. But, most years they’ve not needed to.

They’ve either been able to wrap up the championship without winning that race or they’ve been out of the title hunt where it hasn’t mattered.

For this year, Johnson’s season made a turnaround at the start of the Chase. He had two wins early in the year which allowed him to tie and pass Earnhardt on the series’ all-time win list. But, he didn’t win again until three weeks ago at Charlotte.

Over the summer months, Johnson had one stretch of six finishes outside the top 10 and seven finishes of 13th or lower in eight races.

It certainly didn’t look like the 48 Chevy had the speed to compete with the Toyotas of Martin Truex Jr. and the drivers in the Joe Gibbs Racing stable. Even the Chevy of Kevin Harvick and the Fords of Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano appeared to be too fast for the 48 team to keep up with.

Yet, here we are weeks from the finish line and once again Johnson is a major player while guys like Truex and Keselowski have been eliminated from the Chase for the Sprint Cup playoffs.

It still feels like the Joe Gibbs Racing team has the best shot of winning the championship. Harvick and Logano also promise to be tough foes if they make the final round. It was just two years ago when Harvick won the first championship under this format. Plus, it would be quite the accomplishment if Harvick won for Stewart-Haas Racing in Chevys before switching to Fords next season. That was what Keselowski did with Dodge in 2012.

However, Johnson is the only driver left from the Hendrick camp and the other teams will definitely pool their resources to help the 48 car at Homestead. That strategy didn’t work for Jeff Gordon and the 24 team last year, but this is a chance at history.

The X-factor is Johnson, whose 79 wins rank him sixth on NASCAR’s all-time win list. He has a penchant for coming up in the biggest moments when the pressure gets to others.

With Johnson behind the wheel and the chance at history in front of him, I sure wouldn’t bet against him.

— — —

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights opens on Friday, Nov. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway for its 20th season.

The fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities has grown into one of the largest holiday spectacles in the country with two million lights on a five-mile route utilizing all corners of speedway property including the quarter-mile strip at Bristol Dragway and the BMS oval.

The holiday spectacular also includes a trip to the BMS infield for a visit to the Appalachian country Christmas-themed Christmas Village, complete with holiday vendors, midway rides, arts and crafts, hot chocolate and marshmallows and a visit with Santa Claus.

Christmas Village will also get two new attractions this year. The first will be a live nativity set featuring living animals that celebrates the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. The village will also introduce a live Christmas tree display where guests can decorate with Christmas lights and ornaments. The Speedway will dedicate select trees as “memorial” trees where families can leave messages or create a memorial ornament for a loved one. Guests are encouraged to bring their own item to place on the tree but there will be items for sale as well in Christmas Village.

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will run through Saturday, Jan. 7. The event costs $12 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday nights. On select evenings, the speedway also offers “The BMS Express,” which transforms a local school bus into the Polar Express, and “Santa’s Speedway Sleigh,” an open-air tram ride decked with cozy blankets and a BMS staff member as a tour guide.

The Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway will also return for its 12th season. The covered structure is the only ice skating rink within a 90-minute driving radius of the Speedway. The ice rink, will open on Thursday, Nov. 17 and run through Sunday, Jan. 15.

— — —

Bristol Motor Speedway is having a Battle at Bristol blowout clearance sale this Friday and Saturday.

All remaining items including shirts, hats, helmets and other items from the gift shop and event haulers are priced to move. The sale will take place at the BMS South Building off the south entrance at Volunteer Parkway and runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

This Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, we are having the Battle at Bristol blowout clearance sale. All remaining items (including shirts, hats, helmets, novelties, etc) from the gift shop, event haulers and wholesale are being priced to move which will mean extremely great deals for those looking for Christmas gifts. The sale is going to take place at the BMS South Building (the credential building at the South entrance off Volunteer Parkway) and

— — —

Tom Lambert of Gray won the 35+ division at the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series final last Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park.

Lambert was also the runner-up in the 450D race.

Other race winners included Chaez Maisonet of Erwin in the 85cc (12-15) class, and Sarah Sparks of Limestone in the women’s division. Gunner Kirk, also of Limestone, scored first and second-place finishes.

Hayden Graham of Johnson City posted a runner-up finish in the 250D race, while, other runner-up finishes included Brandon Hughes of Roan Mountain in the 25+ division and Brayden Arrowood of Piney Flats in the 65cc Beginner ranks.

Next week, we will look at the local Hot Summer Nights champions as well as other race car champions throughout the Press’ coverage area.