Unaka's decision could cause problems for TSSAA

The TSSAA confirmed Monday the Rangers’ players turned in their uniforms and quit the season rather than face the No. 3-ranked Cherokees. It was a big underdog situation for the Rangers, who figured to get beaten by 50 or more points.

Rangers’ head football coach Steve McKinney could not be reached for comment Monday night, nor could athletic director Aaron Dugger. TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie referred only to the letter his office received from the Unaka administration — which left everything at the players’ doorstep:

“We regret to inform you that Unaka High School will not be participating in the playoff game against Greenback High School scheduled for November 4, 2016,” the letter stated. “Despite all actions from our coaches and administration, the team members will not play. The coaches are very upset concerning this action by our football team. After the game against Midway on October 28th, most of our players turned in their uniforms. The coaches tried to talk to them but they were not successful. We held a meeting today and the football players signed a statement indicating their intention not to show up for this game.”

If heavy underdogs just walk away, not only does the TSSAA lose playoff revenue, it could be a penalty for the favorite — who may not want a week off at this stage of the season. One of the biggest complaints against one of the old TSSAA playoff systems was the bye-week teams actually faced a disadvantage against teams who played and won the previous week.

As of Monday night, there was no word whether this decision would cause sanctions against Unaka’s entire athletic program. However, if the TSSAA lets this pass without some kind of serious sanctions — perhaps expanding beyond just football — it would create an open door for teams to simply not show up if they don’t like their odds of winning. It could happen even in second-round games if schools didn’t want to travel, saving those expenses for something else.

And it could even happen at the Class 6A level. Why would Lebanon (1-9) and McGavock (1-9) want to drive to Memphis to play Whitehaven (10-0) and Cordova (9-1), respectively? It costs a lot of money, and it’s going to be a beating. You can just see the T$$AA dollar signs turning: Warning! Lost revenue. Could Unaka be punished harshly as an example?

From Unaka’s players’ point of view, their move basically amounts to a student-level protest of the current TSSAA playoff system. It’s the students — not the adults — who see the frailty of a broken system that forces an extra game on a team that won just one game and still “qualified” for the playoffs.

The TSSAA has itself to blame for creating a situation where players would even consider such a move. When an organization lets too many teams into the postseason, it can create matchups that are next to impossible for the underdog to win. In the more exclusive playoff system of years gone by, no team would ever have seriously considered walking away from a playoff game. The good programs have too much pride to quit at this point.

It’s not as simple as excluding Unaka from the football postseason in the coming years. Look at this year: If the Rangers were on probation, Concord Christian would have qualified in their spot — and Unaka beat Concord. So it would be even worse.

While the TSSAA continues to stand firm with an absurd amount of classifications in a state that needs probably only three, it will likely see more teams than Unaka make this choice. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if another school hears about Unaka’s decision this year and does the same thing.

It’s a slippery slope, and one the TSSAA better thaw in a hurry.