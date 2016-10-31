Hunter named SoCon defensive player of the week

In the Bucs' 45-10 loss to The Citadel, Hunter tied his career high with 11 tackles and recovered two fumbles.

"That's a tremendous honor for him," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said Monday. "He's very deserving. He played very, very physical and he does a nice job. As far as making some big plays, Paul Hunter did that."

Hunter’s first fumble recovery came on a fourth-and-4 play in the first quarter, while his second recovery came on The Citadel’s opening drive of the second half. The Bulldogs had first-and-goal at the 10 and Hunter returned the fumble 21 yards to ETSU’s 32-yard line.

The second turnover led to a scoring drive as JJ Jerman made a 22-yard field goal.

Hunter is the third ETSU player to win a SoCon weekly award this season. Jerman earned special teams player of the week following the season-opening win at Kennesaw State, and sophomore quarterback Austin Herink picked up offensive player of the week honors after the 34-31 over Western Carolina at Bristol Motor Speedway.

While Hunter received accolades from the SoCon, he wasn't even chosen as ETSU's defensive player of the week. That honor went to freshman cornerback Jeremy Lewis, who had six tackles and a pass breakup to receive the Bucs' award for the second week in a row.