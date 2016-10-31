Fresh start means different things to area teams; Adams leads POW honors

Players of the week

Five Star

#11 Jaylan Adams, Science Hill

QB, Jr.

Accounted for seven touchdowns, and totaled 429 yards of offense in the 56-35 win over rival Dobyns-Bennett. Adams rushed for 297 yards and six scores.

Four Star

#4 Charlie Cole, Daniel Boone

RB, Fr.

With the Musket up for grabs, he ran for 192 yards and both touchdowns in 14-10 win over rival David Crockett.

Three Star

#6 Carter Everett, Elizabethton

QB, So.

Totaled 208 yards of offense and accounted for three scores in 50-19 Region 1-3A title clinching win over Northview Academy.

Two Star

#12 Aaron Frye, Sullivan East

QB, Sr.

Passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-0 pounding of Sullivan Central. Also, ran for a seven-yard TD.

One Star

#3 Adam McClain, Hampton

RB, Sr.

Turned in another 200-yard rushing performance with 232 and two scores in 62-6 win over Cumberland Gap.

THE NOTES

While it's true all playoff teams start with a record of 0-0 on Friday night, the fresh start means more to some teams than others.

Here's a look at the "How Far Will They Go" list for local teams in the 2016 postseason:

Class 6A

Science Hill — Second round

It's not hard to see the Hilltoppers playing well and brushing aside Murfreesboro Siegel. Beating Oakland in the second round is a challenge against a different animal.

Dobyns-Bennett — One and done

The Indians are probably a two-touchdown underdog, and it will be tough to overcome the long travel and the Bulldogs.

Class 5A

David Crockett — One and done

Daniel Boone — One and done

It's not out of the conversation to see both of these teams put together very competitive performances. Corryton Gibbs (Crockett's opponent) and Knox Halls (Boone's opponent) are both good, but not unbeatable, teams. An upset is within reach.

Class 4A

Greeneville — State quarterfinals

If Knox Catholic wasn't in the way, it would be easy to pencil the Greene Devils into the state finals.

Sullivan East — One and done

This isn't the same Fulton team that dominated the state in recent years. Unfortunately for the Patriots, it's still Fulton.

Cherokee — One and done

Knox Catholic. Enough said.

Class 3A

Elizabethton — State quarterfinals

Even with the season-ending injury to standout quarterback Carter Everett, the Cyclones have enough weapons to beat McMinn Central. And CAK comes back to the field with the season-ending injury to its quarterback, Cole Smith.

Unfortunately for the Cyclones, Alcoa would likely await after that.

Unicoi County — One and done

Alcoa. Enough said.

Class 2A

Happy Valley — State quarterfinals

The Warriors need to take care of first-round business, which will require a good performance. Grace Christian would likely be next, and it’s a team much better than its 5-5 record indicates.

Then it would it likely be Austin-East or Hampton.

Hampton — Second round

There's a bunch of Roadrunners likely waiting in round two, and they remember last year's tough 48-38 loss to the Bulldogs.

Sullivan North — One and done

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Raiders put up a fight, but Grace Christian will be a tough nut to crack.

Class 1A

Cloudland — One and done

It's certainly believable for the Highlanders to beat Harriman. But the Blue Devils play in one of the toughest 1A leagues in the state, so they are battle-tested.

Unaka — One and done

Greenback. Enough said.

— — —

My No. 1s

In the final Associated Press state football rankings, I picked these six teams in the No. 1 spot. They serve as my predicted winners of state titles. With each team, I give a reason why I believe it is the best bet to win a state championship.

Class 6A

Murfreesboro Oakland

Yes, I know, Maryville. The Rebels are always, always, there. But they don't always, always, win the title. If I'm going to pick someone to beat them, it's going to be a team that plays outstanding defense while also being able to ring the scoreboard bell. Oakland scores 48.6 and gives up 4.7 per game.

The worst part about this pick is Oakland would have to beat Maryville in the semifinals. Now that's a tough sell.

Class 5A

Independence

The Eagles have been there all year, and it's hard to argue with the defending champions and a 25-game winning streak.

Class 4A

Knox Catholic

First, Greeneville deserves strong consideration for this spot. But even though Greeneville has outscored its last four opponents by an astounding 287-0, Catholic played a tougher schedule and still came out undefeated. The Irish are the defending state champions with a 19-game “on the field” winning streak (Catholic's “loss” this year was a forfeit after a blowout of Morristown West).

Unfortunately, these teams will likely play for the state championship in the quarterfinals. If it's not a potential 50-50 matchup, it's only about 52-48 in favor of Catholic.

Class 3A

Alcoa

The measuring stick for all 3A teams. The Tornadoes may not win, but there's no other pick to make.

Class 2A

Austin-East

When the Roadrunners beat Fulton, I was sold. I've had them in the No. 1 spot ever since. They've posted five shutouts, and two other one-score games. And they can rack up plenty of points, too. It's going to take something special to beat them.

Class 1A

Dresden

I had been ranking Union City in the top spot, but the the Lions slapped a 55-7 beatdown on Union. That was all the convincing I needed. However, Greenback certainly has my attention, too.

— — —

Girls soccer

Greeneville buzzed through to a second straight Class A-AA state title, beating private school Christ Presbyterian Academy in the finals by a score of 1-0 on Saturday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.

Jessica Sallah's goal in the 73rd minute, off an assist from Makenzie Ellenburg, was the difference.

Greeneville finished 26-1 with its only loss coming against Chattanooga Christian, which lost in the semifinals to CPA.

In Class AAA, Clarksville knocked off Franklin by a score of 1-0.

— — —

First-round playoff odds

Class 6A

Science Hill by 14 over Siegel

Smyrna by 14 over Dobyns-Bennett

Class 5A

Gibbs by 13 over David Crockett

Halls by 6 over Daniel Boone

Class 4A

Greeneville by 44 over Carter

Fulton by 25 over Sullivan East

Knox Catholic by 46 over Cherokee

Class 3A

Elizabethton by 16 over McMinn Central

Alcoa by 52 over Unicoi County

Class 2A

Happy Valley by 13 over Rockwood

Hampton by 12 over Sweetwater

Grace Christian by 7 over Sullivan North

Class 1A

Harriman by 6 over Cloudland

Greenback by 62 over Unaka

— — —

Player of the Week

Jaylan Adams, Science Hill

Four Hundred and Twenty-Nine yards. That's what the Hilltoppers' junior quarterback brought to the table in a 56-35 win over rival Dobyns-Bennett on Friday night.

Adams rushed for 297 and a stunning six touchdowns, and also passed for 132 yards and a score in arguably the most impressive player of the week performance of the season. In fact, it was — considering the setting, stakes and opponent — one of the best player-of-the-week performances of all time.

— — —

The Hogs Award

Science Hill Hilltoppers

Fifty times the Hilltoppers' coaching staff called for running plays, and the Hill Hogs turned those choices into 470 yards of offense for an average of 9.4 yards per attempt.

The pass protection was solid, too, with 67 percent completions (6 of 9).

— — —

Defensive Unit of the Week

Daniel Boone Trailblazers

With the offense putting up only 14 points, Daniel Boone needed a step-up effort from its defensive unit to reach the Class 5A playoffs. And the Trailblazers responded in a 14-10 Musket Bowl win over rival David Crockett.

— — —

Science Hill moves back up to No. 3 in the final Prep Top 10 of the season.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Greeneville 10-0 (1)

2. Elizabethton 9-1 (2)

3. Science Hill 7-3 (4)

4. Dobyns-Bennett 5-5 (3)

5. Sullivan East 9-1 (5)

6. Happy Valley 9-1 (6)

7. Hampton 9-1 (7)

8. Sullivan North 8-2 (8)

9. Daniel Boone 5-5 (10)

10. David Crockett 4-6 (10)

— — —

Maryville stays in the top spot in the final Region 1 rankings of the season.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Maryville 10-0 (1)

2. Greeneville 10-0 (2)

3. Elizabethton 9-1 (3)

4. Morristown West 8-2 (5)

5. Bradley Central 8-2 (6)

6. Hardin Valley 7-3 (4)

7. Science Hill 7-3 (8)

8. Dobyns-Bennett 5-5 (7)

9. Sullivan East 9-1 (NR)

10. Happy Valley 9-1 (9)

(tie) Hampton 9-1 (10)