ETSU can't afford to fall behind

It’s been happening all season, and it’s something coach Carl Torbush would like to see come to an end.

“Our Achilles heel right now is, against good football teams we’re getting behind so early by two touchdowns all we’re doing at that point is trying to play catch-up football,” Torbush said Monday during his weekly news conference. “And we’re not the type of team right now that can consistently do that.”

The Bucs did it again on Saturday, spotting The Citadel three touchdowns before scoring in a 45-10 defeat. ETSU has trailed from the start in every game against Football Championship Subdivision teams this season.

“Even the two wins we had against Kennesaw and Western, we got ourselves behind,” Torbush said. “We don’t want to do that. That’s not a good feeling to be behind by 14 or 21 points. Then all of a sudden you’re trying to catch up and stay in the ballgame so you don’t get embarrassed. “Obviously, there’s some youth involved, but we have to do a better job as coaches.”

ETSU (3-5 overall, 1-5 Southern Conference) travels to Mercer this Saturday for a game against the Bears (4-4, 2-3). Kickoff at Five Star Stadium, where the average attendance is 11,520, is set for 3 p.m.

Mercer is in its fourth season of football after a 72-year hiatus.

Mercer beat ETSU 52-0 last year in Macon, Georgia. It was 35-0 by halftime and the Bears out-gained the Bucs 563-228 in total yardage.

“We know what happened down there last year,” Torbush said. “When you go back and play the same team as last year in the same environment, it gives you an opportunity to see how much improvement you’ve made in a year. So we’ll find that our really quick.”

It’s homecoming weekend at Mercer, and Torbush has been around the game long enough to know why teams pick their homecoming opponents.

“Normally when you have a homecoming game, you’re playing somebody that you feel like you’re going to have a lot of smiles and warm, fuzzy feelings after the game,” Torbush said. “The best thing we can do is go down there and compete and give ourselves a chance to win.”

The Bucs are hoping not to be the sacrificial lambs for Mercer’s celebration.

“That’s what you sell,” Torbush said. “Thats a motivating factor. I don’t care what level you’re on, they usually try to get somebody in at homecoming they feel like they have a pretty good chance to win.

“When you see homecoming, it’s usually a game you like to mark up as a ‘W.’ “

One way to wreck the Bears’ homecoming would be to get off to a good start.

“We need to play ahead or even,” Torbush said. “Our goal is if we can get into the fourth quarter with a chance to win, we’ve done what we needed to do. Then it’s up to us to finish it off.”

One streak came to an end in the Citadel game. The Bucs had scored on 19 consecutive red-zone possessions before Austin Herink’s interception in the end zone in the second quarter. They’re now 20 for 21 scoring (15 touchdowns, five field goals) inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, and that 95.2 percentage ranks fifth in the country. Only Yale has scored every time in the red zone.