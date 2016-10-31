Big night in the Big D: Witten talks about game-winning catch

The veteran tight end made another special memory for Cowboys fans at the end of it.

The former Elizabethton High School and University of Tennessee star caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to lift the Cowboys to a 29-23 victory over the Eagles.

After the game, the 14-year NFL veteran had the enthusiasm of a rookie when he talked about what it was like to celebrate with his teammates.

“It’s why you play this game,” he said. “It’s what pro football is all about. We love the opportunity this game provides us. Those are the moments. You just want to bottle them up when you have those opportunities. For me, that was surreal and I just wanted to soak it all up. But, it’s so many more guys than just me in that moment and that’s what you appreciate. To have the opportunity to have my number called, it was a remarkable feeling. “

By starting his 204th game on Sunday, Witten broke Ed “Too Tall” Jones record for most starts by a Cowboys player. He also tied Lee Roy Jordan’s team record for most consecutive starts.

Witten harkened back to his days playing high school football for his grandfather, Dave Rider, at Elizabethton, when asked about the record.

“I learned a long time ago as a young kid playing for my grandfather that football is the ultimate team game,” Witten said. “It’s really not about any one individual and certainly not the case for me. But tonight was really special.

“I’ve tried to be an example, a guy that’s just trying to be a pro and do it day in and day out, on the field and off the field. To see this team kind of come together; they’ve energized me.

It was pointed out that Prescott, a rookie quarterback, looked much like veteran Tony Romo in the game’s closing moments with his scramble to find the wide-open tight end. Witten commented that the bigger the stage gets, the better that Prescott and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott seem to perform.

“We always say when the scramble happens, the play is just getting started,” Witten said. “That touchdown was a great play by Dak to buy time. It was good to get the win, just a great play and I can’t say enough good things about Dak and how he has handled these situations.”

Witten, who holds the Cowboys team record with 1,050 career receptions, has taken a different role this season as the Cowboys have transitioned more into a run-oriented team. He has 30 catches for 290 yards this season, and has drawn praise for his willingness to truly be a team player and be a blocker as much as a receiver.

“It’s not trying to be the hero, but just doing your job,” he said. “We try not to look at the scoreboard and just try to do our best each situation.”

The situation looked grim for a while in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. The Cowboys were behind 23-13 and it seemed like the Eagles had all the momentum. Witten added it was one of the Cowboys’ toughest games in recent memory.

“It was an old-school, physical game,” he said. “They were tough. Their front four is really good and they try to play downhill. They pressured Dak and it was just one of those games which was exhausting. There were guys getting IVs after the game, but that’s the way that football is meant to be played. But, our players are tough and they kept grinding it out to come out on top. It gives you chill bumps to think about it.”

The victory gave the Cowboys (6-1) a two-game lead over the Eagles and the New York Giants in the NFC East standings. Witten said they realize the season isn’t halfway over, but the team is enjoying the current success.

“Any time you get a divisional win, it has a special feeling,” he said. “There’s a lot of football still to be played and we know that. But, this team has fun, enjoys the win and then they move on and work hard. I tell myself you have to enjoy these moments. In year 14 to be around these players, they look for you to lead the way. And, this is what you play for.”