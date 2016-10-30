Despite score, Bucs show improvement

With a 45-10 win over the Bucs at Johnson-Hagood Stadium, the Bulldogs will tie the program record for being ranked for 15 straight weeks once the next set of FCS polls come out.

But, the score is only one part of the story.

The Bucs certainly looked better in the 35-point loss than in a 37-7 defeat at VMI three weeks earlier.

The lone score in that game came in the final minute when the contest was already decided.

This time, ETSU showed plenty of fight throughout.

A 52-yard pass play from Austin Herink to Drake Powell helped set up a three-yard TD pass from Herink to Haddon Hill that closed the lead to 21-7 in the second quarter.

The Bucs nearly scored again with a pass from Herink to Powell tipped and intercepted by the Bulldogs’ Dee Delaney at the goal line.

“I thought we did better collectively, but we’ve got to continue to get better,” Herink said. “I definitely missed some balls that I would like to have back. They’re just a really good football team and it’s a good experience to go against a bunch that good.”

The Bucs didn’t fold when The Citadel drove down the field on the opening possession of the second half and Paul Hunter came up with a key fumble recovery.

Back on offense, ETSU coach Carl Torbush decided to go for it on a fourth-and-1 at The Citadel 41. ETSU’s young line opened a hole which Dontavius Monroe ran through for the first down.

The Bucs scored on the drive, a 22-yard field goal by J.J. Jerman.

While it didn’t affect the outcome, it was an important drive, a victory within the game which the Bucs can build on.

Looking forward, it’s also a chance to look back and see how the two programs arrived at this point.

The Citadel was the Bucs’ final opponent in 2003 before the football program was dropped for 12 years. Jonathan Godfrey hit a 22-yard field goal that day for a 16-13 ETSU victory.

But, the universities went on distinctly different paths at that point.

Now, The Citadel has one of the top teams in the country and is on the verge of a second straight Southern Conference championship. Meanwhile, ETSU is trying to build a program to get to that level.

“After seeing what they’re able to do, there is no doubt they have a very, very good football team,” Torbush said. “They are very deserving of a top-five ranking and right now, they’ve got an outstanding chance of going undefeated for the first time in school history.”

Time will tell whether this is the best Citadel team ever. For now, that distinction belongs to the 1992 team which had upset wins over Arkansas and Army and was ranked No. 1 in the year’s final Division I-AA regular season poll.

The Bulldogs were defeated in the second round of the playoffs that season by a Jim Tressel-coached Youngstown State team.

Time will also tell how long it takes ETSU to compete with the best teams in the conference and the best teams in the country.

Certainly, this group of players have the passion. But, they also understand it is a process and not something built overnight.

“These guys were good. They were physical and disciplined just like all the teams in the SoCon,” Herink said. “We just have to try to focus on the rest of the year. We have to continue to get better and continue to work hard.”