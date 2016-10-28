Happy Valley blasts South Greene to earn top seed

Street had touchdown runs of 47 and four yards and a punt return of 53 yards as the Warriors led 28-0 at the end of the quarter. The lead was 55-0 at the half as Happy Valley wrapped up its share of the Region 1-2A championship and the region’s top seed in the upcoming TSSAA playoffs.

Street finished with four carries for 78 yards, while Austin Hicks ended with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown. Dustun Sams added five carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Sage Haun hit Brayden Sams on a 49-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline for the game’s first score. Haun and Sams connected for another touchdown throw as Haun endd with 132 passing yards. Sams had a team-best four catches for 75 yards.

Dylan Townsend scored on a two-yard run and Jacob Searcy had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown.

South Greene scored on a long touchdown on the final play of the game.

Hampton 62

Cumberland Gap 6

HAMPTON — Adam McClain finished 232 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries as he broke the Bulldogs’ single-season rushing record.

One week after breaking Phillip Waters’ single-game record, McClain broke Waters’ season record and now stands at 1,903 yards for the year.

Hunter Davenport added four rushes for 130 yards and two touchdowns as he passed 1,000 yards for the season.

Dakota Sanchez and Seth Anderson also had touchdown runs, while Jason Russell hit Dakota Crumley on a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Morristown West 40

Tennessee High 15

BRISTOL — Daymion Blevins had 301 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead the Trojans over the Vikings.

It was the second straight 300-yard rushing game for Blevins, although the game was tight until Zack Young’s 55-yard pick-six in the second quarter allowed West to pull away.

John Foreback got West on the scoreboard first with 56-yard pass to Colton Misenheimer and in the process set the Trojans’ single-season passing record.

Tennessee High tied with an eight-yard touchdown pass from TJ Myers to JT Scott. But, West pulled ahead on Daymion Blevins’ one-yard touchdown run.

Blevins added three more touchdown runs, the final one a 49-yard sprint, in the second half.

Courtland Carter scored on a two-yard run for Tennessee High’s other score.

Morristown East 41

Cocke County 28

MORRISTOWN — DJ Hodges had 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 first-half rushes as the Hurricanes hammered the Fighting Cocks.

East scored first on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Noe to Jacob Ward. Noe also added a touchdown throw to Tanner Coley.

Noe used his legs on an 18-yard run for East’s final touchdown.

Sullivan East 41

Sullivan Central 0

BLOUNTVILLE — Aaron Frye passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots had no trouble in the rivalry game.

Frye, who also had a seven-yard touchdown run, threw a 14-yard TD pass to Hunter Eads in the first quarter.

He later hit Gunner Griffith on a 27-yard TD and Tyler White on a 41-yarder.

Jake Crumley added an 18-yard touchdown run, while Kaleb Bare had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Greeneville 56

Seymour 0

GREENEVILLE —Cade Ballard hit 10 of 13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Greene Devils in the blowout win over the Eagles.

Ballard also had eight rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown, while backup quarterback Nash Newberry connected on three of five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Dorien Goddard was the leading receiver with three catches for 66 yards and Takeem Young had three catches for 55 yards. Seth Crawford and Dorien McClain had touchdown catches.

Volunteer 40

Sullivan South 21

KINGSPORT — Luke Dorton ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Falcons rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to dispatch the Rebels.

Dorton hit Seth Hicks for the touchdown pass, while Jacob Salyer had three rushing touchdowns and passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season for Volunteer.

Nathaniel Barrett had a four-yard touchdown run and Dustin Ford followed with a three-yard score to give South its early lead.

Chuckey-Doak 20

West Greene 14

AFTON — Hunter Robinson scored on the Black Knights’ first play in overtime as Chuckey-Doak rallied to down the Buffaloes.

Logan Silvers scored on fourth down with just 18 seconds left and the C-D special teams came up with a blocked field goal attempt in overtime.

Juliun Lane had a 35-yard touchdown reception to put West Greene up early. The Knights responded with Randolph Dowell scoring on a long pass reception from Silver.

But, West Greene pulled ahead in the fourth quarter on Lane’s second touchdown before the late heroics.

North Greene 53

Cosby 20

COSBY — Tyler Stroud accounted for two first-half touchdowns and two more in the second half as the Huskies pulled away after being challenged early by the Eagles.

Stroud scored on a two-yard touchdown run and later hit Matt Page for a 37-yard TD pass in the first half. He had touchdown runs of 14 yards and 15 yards in the second half.

Wes Dotson had two touchdown runs and Jacques Powell added a 15-yarder for the Huskies, who also had a late touchdown.

Rosman, N.C. 33

Trinity Academy 14

Eli Allgood tallied 11 tackles, but it wasn’t enough as Rosman outgained Trinity 322-182 in total offense.