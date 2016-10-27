Wilderness found: Boone meets Crockett in legendary rivalry

— Player Spotlight Quote: Justin Turner, Daniel Boone senior

“This is the game we wait for every year. It determines who we play in the playoffs, and if Boone even gets to go. If we win, it will make going to the playoffs so much sweeter because we go up in the rankings and also knock Boone out of the playoffs. As long as our team plays like I know we can, I have no worries about how the outcome of this game will be.”

— Player Spotlight Quote: Cole Ricker, David Crockett senior

Long after David Crockett and Daniel Boone were cutting their wilderness teeth — but before the days of cell phones and the Internet — and shortly after Paul shed The Beatles to earn his Wings, a pair of local high schools lined up for the first time ever in a football game.

History says the school named after David roughed up the school named after Daniel in that first meeting. The Musket Bowl was born that November day in 1971, although it didn’t receive its moniker until 1982 — compliments of then-WJCW radio sports director Chip Kessler.

But what history says these days is something much more competitive. Crockett came within seven points of beating Boone in 2014, and then slapped the Trailblazers with a 52-26 victory last year — ending a string of 12 straight losses.

Friday night in Jonesborough — with kickoff set for 7:30 — more than even the rivalry is at stake. Boone, which is 2-3 in Region 1-5A, must win to reach the playoffs. Crockett is 3-2 in the region and already in the playoffs.

The Pioneers have only made a pair of playoff appearances in school history, and a Trailblazers’ victory would put the Washington County cousins in the postseason together for the first time.

Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said his players know the backstory of the situation.

“We know what is at stake, and it will take great team effort to accomplish our goal,” said Jenkins.

Crockett head coach Jeremy Bosken said he will keep relying on his seniors.

“Our senior leadership has grown over the course of the season more than any team I have been a part of,” said Bosken. “We lost some great players last year and people didn't give this group a chance, but the seniors have always believed in this team and themselves.”

One interesting twist to this contest is a pair of players who could be fixtures in this rivalry for the next three years. Crockett freshman quarterback Cade Larkins has thrown for 1,162 yards on the season while Boone freshman running back Charlie Cole has rushed for 842 yards despite only getting heavy use for about seven games.

Among the more veteran players, Boone trots out junior quarterback Noah Shelton. He has fought through injuries and still managed to account for over 1,000 yards of total offense.

“If Noah had been healthy all season, he would be player of the year and possible Mr. Football candidate,” said Bosken.

Crockett’s veteran voice is heard from senior T.K. Hill, who has rushed for 886 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jenkins said one of his biggest concerns with Crockett is the Pioneers’ overall team speed. Bosken said he thinks Boone is very balanced overall.

“They are really good in all aspects: offense, defense and special teams,” said Bosken. “They have a stable of running backs, a physical offensive line, and some good skill guys outside.”

Both coaches agreed there is something special about the Musket Bowl.

“It is the best rivalry around because of how much it means to both communities,” said Bosken.

Said Jenkins, “The best part is that each school gets to host it now. I played in the dome, but the atmosphere is electric at both schools when your arch rival comes to town.”