'Horns, Devils hook up with the postseason at stake

The Blue Devils play host to the Longhorns in a Region 1-3A football contest that will decide the league’s fourth and final berth in the postseason. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

Both teams are 3-3 in region play and 4-5 overall. The records and the scoring stats say it’s an even-Steven matchup: Unicoi County has scored 16 more points than the ‘Horns while Johnson County has allowed 16 fewer points.

The Longhorns will be trying to keep a postseason streak alive.

“I am sure both teams want to win,” said Longhorns’ head coach Don Kerley. “If we can win, it will be our fifth straight trip to the playoffs.”

Unicoi head coach Drew Rice said his players are aware of the stakes.

“It’s win or go home for both of us,” he said. “Our kids know that, and I think it is going to be a motivating force for us. Johnson County will bring a great effort, and we are going to have to match it.”

No doubt the ball will be in the air as Unicoi’s Kendrick Williams has attempted 184 passes this season, connecting for 1,801 yards and 15 scores. Johnson County’s Nathan Arnold has thrown 177 times for 1,560 yards with 13 touchdowns.

“Johnson County has a quarterback who can make plays through the air and on the ground,” said Rice. “We are going to have to contain him to be successful.”

And there are some “catchers,” too. Johnson County’s Shane Greer has 40 grabs for 837 yards while Unicoi’s Dylan Lewis (645 yards on 32 receptions) is a big threat.

“Unicoi has some really good wide receivers who are able to make plays,” said Kerley.

Included in other area games, Greeneville visits Seymour in Region 1-4A while Sullivan South is at home to battle Volunteer.

In Region 1-2A, Happy Valley plays host to South Greene while Hampton is the home team against Cumberland Gap. Also, Sullivan North will be at home to take on Gatlinburg-Pittman.

And in Class 1A, Unaka hits the road for a non-region game against Midway.

Greeneville (6-0, 9-0) at Seymour (3-3, 5-4)

Looking to close out a perfect regular season, the state’s highest-scoring team will be in a heavy favorite role on the road.

Volunteer (2-4, 4-5) at Sullivan South (1-5, 2-7)

It has been a long, tough ride for the Rebels this season. Will they be able to prevent Volunteer’s first win in this series since 2002, and just the fourth in 23 meetings?

South Greene (3-3, 5-4) at Happy Valley (5-1, 8-1)

A region title awaits the Warriors if they take care of business here. The Rebels gave up 103 total points over the last two weeks against the other two teams in a three-way tie for first place in the league.

Cumberland Gap (1-5, 2-7) at Hampton (5-1, 8-1)

It should be a simple formula for the Bulldogs: run the football, build a big early lead, and get rested and ready for the playoffs.

Gatlinburg-Pittman (5-1, 6-3) at Sullivan North (4-2, 7-2)

With these teams likely filling the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in Region 1-2A, the winner doesn’t get much of a bargain over the loser. Powerful Austin-East and steady Grace Christian will fill the top two spots in Region 2, and play host for the first round of the playoffs.

Unaka (1-8) at Midway (4-5)

It will be a small sample of what the first round of the playoffs will be like for the Rangers. However, Midway lost 48-12 to Greenback, the team Unaka will travel to meet in the postseason.