Hilltoppers no longer psyched out by Indians

“You’re not beat before you go in there,” said head coach Stacy Carter, who has successfully changed the Hilltoppers’ viewpoint against the Tribe. “That’s a big thing. They have to beat us, to beat us.

“We definitely respect them, though. We know they can. It comes down to what happens on the field.”

These longtime rivals will close out the 2016 regular season with a Class 6A home playoff berth at stake. Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30 at Tipton Stadium.

Both teams are 3-3 in Region 1-6A, and the loser faces a trip to Smyrna. That’s why Indians’ head coach Graham Clark called the Science Hill/D-B game the “$10,000 Bowl.”

“It’s just a big game,” said Carter, whose team is 6-3 overall. “It was big game anyway, but now you add into it having to travel to Smyrna, and the cost of that trip. Plus, if you’re playing at home, you’re facing a team that is not as good as Smyrna probably. There’s a lot to play for there, but I don’t know if it could have gotten any bigger anyway.”

As far the communities are concerned, people tend to remember this one more than early playoff games. Clark can verify that from his experience while speaking at a birthday lunch for former Science Hill head coach Bob May.

“As soon as I said something, someone in the crowd hollered, ‘Four in a row!’ ” said Clark. “I gave my standard answer from last year: 19-4 in Major League Baseball will win you the Cy Young Award.

“(Science Hill’s winning streak) has probably heightened the rivalry. They won three of those games that went down to the wire. They had guys the last three or four years who made big plays when they had to make them. A few years before, we had guys who did that.”

One thing Carter said he likes about D-B Week is focus.

“Nowadays it’s hard to get these kids focused all the time,” said Carter. “But this is an easy week for the coaches as far as the players’ focus. You wish you had that all the time.

“There’s more of a sense of urgency. I think it’s exciting for both schools. It’s why you play the game.”

Science Hill boasts a running attack led by Ahmik Watterson and Canaan Mackie. The offense starts with quarterback Jaylan Adams, a junior who seems to be coming into his own.

“For two of three weeks there, you heard raving reports on Watterson,” said Clark, whose team is 5-4 overall. “And then last week Mackie comes in and runs for 141 yards. Obviously they’ve been able to develop a couple of running backs. That gives them a lot of options along with Jaylan, who is an excellent runner, too.”

D-B counters with quarterback Cole Maupin, who Carter said is a strong kid.

“They run him a lot, and he’s just a tough and good runner,” said Carter. “He’s able to get the tough yards. They run a lot of zone read and power plays.

“And the first thing I see is a real good offensive line. They are big and physical.”

Bryce Barrett has taken over at running back from the injured Ian Hicks. Carter said Barrett, a standout defensive back and kick returner, has done a nice job in his new offensive role.

“Bryce is dangerous,” said Carter. “And on those kick returns you have to know where he is. If he gets a step, it’s a touchdown. He has that kind of speed.”

Defensively the Indians will be down a man as standout lineman Savon Wadsworth was ejected from last week’s game, and will have to sit out against the Hilltoppers. Clark said the Indians have to take it in stride, just like the injuries.

“We’ve lost a lot of players over the course of the year,” said Clark. “But it has been next man up all year. It really has. We’ve had young men playing amazingly hard every week. We’ve had a lot of tough breaks, but we just keep bouncing back.”