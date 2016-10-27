Cyclones seeking to claim Region 1-3A title

No doubt the Cyclones are favored as they take on Northview Academy — with kickoff set for Friday night at 7:30 in Kodak — but the Cougars do have some offensive prowess.

The Cyclones are 6-0 in region play and 8-1 overall, having won eight straight after a double-overtime season-opening loss to Class 6A Science Hill. Northview is 5-1 in the league and 6-3 overall.

One reason the Cougars are viewed as an underdog is close games against teams the Cyclones pounded: West Greene (37-33), Pigeon Forge (36-29), Unicoi County (29-23) and a 34-24 loss to Johnson County.

But Northview quarterback Justin Howard has helped the offense stay in high gear throughout the season. The 6-foot, 210-pound junior has passed for 1,313 yards with 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,253 yards and 19 scores.

“He’s a dual-threat quarterback,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten. “He’s probably one of the best players in the area statistically. The numbers he has been able to put up are pretty impressive. To carry the ball that many times (134) as a quarterback is pretty spectacular.”

By comparison, Elizabethton quarterback Carter Everett, who runs quite a bit, has only 62 carries on the year.

Witten said his team needs to keep Howard in the pocket.

“You can’t allow him to get going with his feet,” said Witten. “You’ve got to make him one-dimensional.”

Haidan McGee is Northview’s top receiver, totaling 883 yards on 32 catches. The 6-2 senior is similar in height to Elizabethton’s 6-3 Conner Johnson, who has 821 yards on 36 catches.

“We finally may be tested a little bit in the secondary,” said Witten. “It’s probably a good thing. We haven’t had to use that all year long.”

With Everett throwing for 1,517 yards and 20 scores, the statistical separating point between these teams is running back Corey Russell. He has rushed for 986 yards and 17 scores while also catching 21 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Witten said one of the keys to the game is the Cyclones’ offensive line.

“I think our offensive line really has to come on strong,” said Witten. “Those guys — especially the seniors Russell Carter, Luke White and Brandon Vilayseang — have to be big for us on offense.”

At stake for these teams is not just a region title, but also a playoff bracket opposite Alcoa — assuming the Tornadoes take care of Christian Academy of Knoxville, which recently lost standout quarterback Cole Smith for the season because of a separated shoulder.

Witten said he has talked to the players about the playoff outlook.

“You put all of those things out there for your team,” said Witten. “You’ve got to let them know what is at stake. It’s not just about this game, you want to set yourself up for down the road. The ultimate goal is to make it as far as you can.”