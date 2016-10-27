Bucs raked 21st in Mid-Major poll

The Bucs were ranked 21st in the preseason Mid-Major national poll by Collegeinsider.com.

The Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major poll is in its 18th year of existence and is made up of schools from conferences other than the Power Five leagues. Coaches from 32 teams vote on the poll.

Chattanooga, the Bucs' main rival in the Southern Conference, is also on the list, ranked ninth. Belmont, ETSU's rival from its years in the Atlantic Sun Conference, is 13th.

UNC Wilmington, one of ETSU's non-conference opponents this year, is seventh, while A-Sun member Florida Gulf Coast is 20th.

Gonzaga, is No. 1 in the poll, followed by fellow West Coast Conference member Saint Mary's.

Wichita State, where Forbes was an assistant before taking the head coaching job at ETSU, is third.

The Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major poll is made up of teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic.

Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Gonzaga (22)

2. Saint Mary's (8)

3. Wichita State

4. Illinois State

5. Monmouth

6. UT Arlington

7. UNC Wilmington

8. Valparaiso (1)

9. Chattanooga

10. Long Beach State

11. Princeton

12. Akron

13. Belmont

14. BYU

15. Fort Wayne

16. Ohio

17. Northern Iowa

18. Stephen F. Austin

19. North Dakota State

20. Florida Gulf Coast

21. ETSU

22. Siena

23. Grand Canyon

24. New Mexico State

25. Yale