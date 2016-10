Arrieta carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, briefly invoking Don Larsen’s name, before the Indians touched him for two hits and a run. However, the right-hander helped give Chicago just what it needed — a split at Progressive Field — before the Cubbies return to their Wrigley Field den for the next three games starting Friday night.

The Cubs hadn’t won in the Series since beating Detroit 8-7 in 1945 to force Game 7.