Landscape changes dramatically for Class 4A

The Cyclones were slotted in Class 3A when the TSSAA released its classification assignments for the 2017-21 school years, but Elizabethton exercised its option to move up to Class 4A mainly because of the different schedule it would create.

However, things changed dramatically on Tuesday. Previously the Class 4A ranks not only included Greeneville, but also perennial state powers Knox Fulton and Knox Catholic. However, Catholic was slotted in Class 5A while Fulton announced Tuesday it was moving to Class 5A.

Alcoa, another perennial state power, had floated the idea of moving to Class 4A. However, with the defection of several Class 4A schools to Class 5A — Gibbs, Seymour and Carter — Alcoa opted to remain in Class 3A.

Any chance of reaching even the state semifinals looked troublesome for area teams like Elizabethton, Sullivan East and Sullivan South if they had to face Fulton followed by Greeneville or vice versa in any of the next four years. And Greeneville's potential postseason road certainly got a lot smoother.

However, the Cyclones could face scheduling problems as only eight teams could be in Class 4A from Elizabethton to Anderson County. That could create one big far-stretching region, or two very small ones.

Here are the teams from Northeast Tennessee through Knoxville remaining in Class 4A: Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Sullivan South, Sullivan Central, Greeneville, Grainger, Union County and Anderson County. One caveat is Union County's move to drop football. If that happens, Anderson County might move into a Southeast Tennessee region.

It is possible some Class 3A teams in East Tennessee could choose to move up to 4A, but it seems unlikely with potential scheduling problems.

Check back for updates when they become available.