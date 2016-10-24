Tuition shots highlight ETSU's Bluenanza

Senior guard T.J. Cromer and junior-college transfer Devontavius Payne each made a half-court shot during ETSU’s Bluenanza preseason event on Monday night.

The prizes? Free tuition for a college student.

So Jeremiah Pearson and Garrett Pack will have their tuition bills paid by the ETSU athletic department for a semester.

The festive event, which included interactive contests, dunks and a short scrimmage, was a chance for the ETSU men’s and women’s teams to meet the fans and show a little bit of what they’ll have when their seasons begin next month.

It all came to a head toward the end when the half-court contest was held. The names of three students were drawn to attempt the shots themselves.

When they all missed, it was decided to give them another crack at the tuition. Only this time, the Bucs would shoot for them.

When Payne made his, bedlam ensued in Brooks Gym. The fans, who came in out in strong numbers, went wild. The players mobbed Payne and his student beneficiary, Pack.

When Cromer’s turn came up, he “guaranteed” he would make it for Pearson.

When the shot swished, things got even crazier. The players joined the fans celebrating in the corner of the gym. It took a while for order to be restored.

“We practice that shot every day,” said Cromer, who led the team in a dance at mid-court before Bluenanza ended. “I’m really glad I could help him pay for his college.”

One player missing in action during the event was Hanner Mosquera-Perea, the Indiana transfer who became eligible after sitting out last season. Perea has an injured knee and hasn’t practiced since Friday, but Bucs coach Steve Forbes assured the fans that he’d be ready for the Nov 11 opener.

Forbes worked the fans into a frenzy, telling them the Bucs will have a winning record in their non-conference games, win all their home games, beat Tennessee, win the Southern Conference and go to Asheville and cut down the nets after winning the conference tournament.

“Expectations, we’re always going to have those,” Forbes said. “We create those ourselves. Nobody’s going to put any more expectations on us than we already have for ourselves.

“It’s an exciting time, three weeks out from our first game. This gives the public a chance to see what we’ve been working on.”

ETSU women’s coach Britney Ezell was excited to see such a good turnout of fans in Brooks, her team’s home court.

“This is a pretty neat environment that we’ve created here,” Ezell said. “We’re excited to see that people are interested in what we have going on.

“I know Coach Forbes and I are just really grateful for the turnout. That’s what we’re trying to get our kids to see. These people are here to support them so they have to play hard every night.”

The men’s team opens the season Nov. 11 with a home game against Fordham. The women start the same night at Butler.

Each team has a home exhibition game: The men Nov. 5 against Mars Hill College, the women Nov. 6 against Emory & Henry.