Lots at stake for Hilltoppers, Indians; Cole earns weekly honor

Players of the week

Five Star

#4 Charlie Cole, Daniel Boone

RB, freshman

Cole excavated Cocke County’s landscape for 243 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a 36-27 win.

Four Star

#8 Dylan Street, Happy Valley

RB, senior

“Big Play Street” was an avenue for a 44-yard TD catch, 75-yard TD run and 65-yard punt return score in 59-0 win over Cumberland Gap.

Three Star

#5 Corey Russell, Elizabethton

RB, sophomore

“RussellMania” was held over for another week as he totaled 231 yards of offense and accounted for four TDs in 43-6 win over Chuckey-Doak.

Two Star

#15 Darian Delapp, David Crockett

DB, senior

Helping the Pioneers earn a 33-14 win over Tennessee High, Delapp scored on a 97-yard kickoff return and a 47-yard interception return.

One Star

#8 Dylan Lewis, Unicoi County

WR, senior

In a tough 29-23 loss to Northview, Lewis had eight catches for 164 yards and scored a touchdown.

THE NOTES

When Science Hill plays host to Dobyns-Bennett on Friday, a league title won’t be up for grabs.

But there certainly is plenty at stake.

First and foremost, the Hilltoppers have put The Streak on the other foot with four straight wins over Dobyns-Bennett. Before anybody thinks about the playoffs, getting this rivalry win is something that stays with players, coaches and fans longer than an early round postseason game.

Secondly, the winner gets a home playoff game. That’s important for two reasons with the first being it usually gives a team a better chance to win. The other reason is travel as the loser faces a trip to the Murfreesboro area.

Third, and most important in terms of the overall framing of whether a season was successful in the everybody-makes-the-playoffs Super 32 classification, Friday’s winner will be a slight favorite at home while the loser will be a giant underdog on the road. To make it simple, the loser almost certainly gets Smyrna — a stout team averaging 38 points per game. The winner will most likely get Siegel, which is currently 2-7 and has been outscored 233-155 on the season.

Alcoa’s is considering a move to Class 4A, and that may be a tough pill for some Elizabethton football fans to swallow.

Not only would the Cyclones potentially have to deal with Alcoa in the Class 4A playoffs — along with Knox Fulton and Greeneville — the Tornadoes’ absence from Class 3A (coupled with Christian Academy of Knoxville’s departure to Division II) would have a left a gaping hole for a run at a state championship for Elizabethton. Also absent from the Class 3A state-title chase will be Christ Presbyterian Academy, a perennial state power.

In fact, mass departures from the top level in Class 3A has left Alcoa wondering whether it would still get some of the prime athletes to choose the Tornadoes over Maryville.

But whatever would be left in Class 3A is a road the Cyclones could possibly have navigated to a state title — especially over the next two seasons. The chances of that happening if Alcoa moves to 4A are slim and slimmer.

Cyclones athletic director Mike Wilson, who announced the decision for the Cyclones to move up from Class 3A into Class 4A last week, said Alcoa didn’t factor in that choice.

“The decision was not based on who we would be playing in the playoffs,” said Wilson. “It was based on the regular season. Not that we don’t care about the playoffs, but this is a decision for the entire duration of the season and where people are going week to week. We had no idea what Alcoa, or anybody else, was doing.”

Alcoa said its consideration on moving to Class 4A is based on getting a full schedule. Because of its tradition, the Tornadoes — like the Cyclones — have trouble finding opponents. And the Class 4A league would potentially be larger, giving Alcoa more guaranteed games. However, there’s a catch. Several Class 4A teams in the Knoxville area have considered moving to 5A, potentially leaving a small 4A league — or one that isn’t travel friendly.

Elizabethton had its own schedule concerns when looking at Class 5A.

“Tennessee High and Daniel Boone were there,” said Wilson. “They would have been off the table for non-conference games because they would have been in our league.”

Teams have until Tuesday to make their announcement on moving up a class or staying in the one that fits their enrollment.

Elizabethton’s football game against Northview Academy, which was originally on the schedule for Thursday, has been moved to Friday.

Cougars’ athletic director Adrian Watson said he thinks it was just a scheduling snafu because last year’s game at Elizabethton was on a Thursday.

“They were out of school last year on Friday, so they requested to play on Thursday,” said Watson. “This year both schools are in on Friday, so it didn’t make sense to play Thursday. So when the coaches got together, they decided to change it.”

Kickoff remains at the standard regular season time of 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Tennessee High will jump into action Wednesday in its first-ever trip to the Class AAA state soccer tournament.

The Lady Vikings will take on Franklin at 5 p.m. (EDT) at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.

Franklin is ranked No. 2 in the state. Also in Tennessee High’s side of the bracket is No. 1-ranked Germantown Houston.

The semifinals are set for Thursday with the championship scheduled for Saturday at noon. …

It was a good run for Science Hill, which lost to Maryville in a Class AAA sectional contest Saturday.

Also, Class A-AA University High fell to private school Grace Christian in the sectional round.

Volleyball

South Greene posted a state runner-up finish in the Class A tournament, losing in straight sets to Goodpasture Christian — which is a private school headed next year for Division II.

However, the Lady Rebels will bump back up to Class AA, where they will have to contend with teams like Sullivan South. The Lady Rebels finished third in the state, losing to Signal Mountain in the losers’ bracket final. Private school Knox Catholic won the state title.

Greeneville became the state’s highest-scoring team as the Greene Devils put up an 84-spot on Sullivan Central.

Here are the top five in offense, defense and margin of victory:

OFFENSE

Greeneville 55.3

Union City 50.6

Dresden 50.3

Hampton 49.1

Wayne County 48.1

DEFENSE

Oakland 4.4

Greeneville 4.8

Dresden 6.3

Trousdale County 7.0

Happy Valley 7.9

MARGIN OF VICTORY

Greeneville 50.5

Oakland 44.2

Dresden 44.0

Happy Valley 40.1

Austin-East 36.3

Football games of the week

Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill

Daniel Boone at David Crockett

Elizabethton at Northview Academy

Johnson County at Unicoi County

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Sullivan North

Indians vs. Hilltoppers — It’s probably a simple math problem: which team will be able to limit the other team’s number of points. Even in a shootout, the defense that wins more battles still has a major say in the outcome.

The Indians have outscored the Hilltoppers (318-255) this season while Science Hill has been a little more stingy defensively, giving up 218 to D-B’s 238 points. …

Trailblazers vs. Pioneers — Crockett is in the playoffs while Boone is not. That could give a motivational edge to the ’Blazers, but in the Musket Bowl neither team needs any added enthusiasm. …

Cyclones vs. Cougars — Yes, the Region 1-3A title is on the line. And yes, Northview has home-field advantage. But based on season-long results, where the Cougars have struggled with four teams the Cyclones have blown out, Elizabethton enters as a strong favorite.

Longhorns vs. Blue Devils — Last year both teams earned playoff berths, but this time only one can go. It’s a battle of two of Northeast Tennessee’s top passers in Kendrick Williams of Unicoi (1,801 yards) and Johnson County’s Nathan Arnold (1,560).

Highlanders vs. Raiders — It’s the avoid-Austin-East game. The loser will travel in the first round of the playoffs to play a Roadrunners’ squad that has outscored its opponents 400-73 and defeated Class 4A power Knox Fulton.

Pick of the week

Science Hill 31, Dobyns-Bennett 30

The Hilltoppers’ improving ground attack should give them a chance to control this game. The Indians have been good offensively all season. It should be a dandy.

Picks record: 6-3.

The Hogs Award

Daniel Boone Trailblazers

There was a lot of green pasture available for Boone’s skill players as the Trail Hogs carved 384 yards rushing on 59 attempts (6.5 per carry) out of the Newport landscape.

Defensive unit of the week

Elizabethton Cyclones

There wasn’t much room to operate for Chuckey-Doak as the Cyclones stuffed play after play in a 43-6 win.

Elizabethton held the Black Knights’ offense scoreless and gave up only 140 yards. C-D’s only score of the night came on a kickoff return.

There was no room to budge as everything stayed in placed for this week’s High School Top 10.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Greeneville 9-0 (1)

2. Elizabethton 8-1 (2)

3. Dobyns-Bennett 5-4 (3)

4. Science Hill 6-3 (4)

5. Sullivan East 8-1 (5)

6. Happy Valley 8-1 (6)

7. Hampton 8-1 (7)

8. Sullivan North 7-2 (8)

9. Cherokee 6-3 (9)

10. David Crockett 4-5 (10)

(tie) Daniel Boone 4-5 (10)

It was status quo for this week’s Region 1 rankings.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Maryville 9-0 (1)

2. Greeneville 9-0 (2)

3. Elizabethton 8-1 (3)

4. Hardin Valley 7-2 (4)

5. Morristown West 7-2 (5)

6. Bradley Central 7-2 (6)

7. Dobyns-Bennett 5-4 (7)

8. Science Hill 6-3 (8)

9. Happy Valley 8-1 (9)

10. Hampton 8-1 (10)