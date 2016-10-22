Hilltoppers finally put it all together as playoffs draw near

The Hilltoppers won a nail-biter on the road at Bradley Central and survived a rain-soaked struggle at Hardin Valley later in the year. Despite a home loss to perennial state champ Maryville and a disappointing overtime defeat on the road at Bearden, the Hilltoppers were able to snag the second seed in Region 1-6A last season thanks to a thrilling win over Dobyns-Bennett in the season finale.

This year the degree of difficulty has been more evident. Bradley Central and Hardin Valley both came to Johnson City and got their revenge, stifling the Hilltoppers by a combined score of 55-14. When you add to that a 35-14 loss at Maryville, Science Hill got off to an 0-3 start in league play, illustrating just how tough the conference can be if you’re not at the top of your game.

“All in all, you get a win in this league and it feels good, because you can lose every time you go out there,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “You really can.”

After starting 0-3 in the league, however, the Hilltoppers have found their rhythm while winning their last three games over William Blount, Jefferson County and Bearden. Now a win over Dobyns-Bennett is all that stands between the Hilltoppers and a home playoff game.

While it has taken the Hilltoppers most of the season to develop their identity, they showed some key traits of a winning football team in Friday’s 34-20 win over Bearden. Defensively, the ‘Toppers stopped the run. Offensively, they imposed their will up front and ran the ball hard while avoiding the mistakes that short-circuited so many promising drives earlier this season.

Starting with the defense, Science Hill has slowly but surely become a difficult team to run the ball against this season. After getting gashed by Elizabethton, Bradley Central, Maryville and Daniel Boone earlier this year, the Hilltoppers allowed just 49 yards on the ground against the Bulldogs on Friday.

“We’re really stepping up,” said Science Hill senior linebacker Bryson Tolley. “Early in the year against Elizabethton and Bradley Central, we gave up well over 200 yards rushing. The last couple of games, we’ve pretty much stuffed the run. They’ve relied on passing the ball.”

The ability to stuff the run has put Science Hill’s opponents into more obvious passing situations, which has allowed the Hilltoppers’ pass rushers to pin their ears back and rush the quarterback. Science Hill’s secondary has been a work in progress this season, but there has been improvement there as well. Colby Martin has been the anchor of the defensive backfield, pulling down several crucial interceptions, including one on Friday against the Bulldogs.

Offensively, finding chemistry along the offensive line and stability at the quarterback position have been big keys to Science Hill’s turnaround. The offensive line was an issue early on, with bad snaps and pre-snap penalties wreaking havoc.

During the game against Daniel Boone, however, Science Hill’s coaching staff seemed to hit upon a lineup that has allowed the offense to flourish. Trey Gasteiger, Blake Austin, Austin Cox, Zach Colvin, Wayne Hartsock and Ryan Miles have figured out their roles and cleared the way for a lot of yardage as the season has gone on.

The other piece of the equation is the quarterback position, which junior Jaylan Adams has settled into nicely over the last three games. With Adams at the helm, the Hilltoppers have averaged 42 points per game over their three-game winning streak.

While Bearden has struggled to win games this season, the Bulldogs’ defense has been stout. With nine returning starters off last year’s team, Bearden put Science Hill’s offense to the test, and the Hilltoppers responded with flying colors, rolling up 341 yards on the ground.

“It was hard to move it on them last year, and I thought we moved it better on them this year then we did last year,” Carter said.

All that remains now for Science Hill is an age-old measuring stick from Kingsport. As far as the Hilltoppers have come this season, history will likely remember them for what happens this coming Friday.