Freshman Cole leads Boone over Cocke County

Cole had 23 rushes for 243 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Trailblazers. His touchdown runs were for eight, 25 and 15 yards in the first half. He added a 52-yard gallop on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Boone quarterback Noah Shelton scored the game’s first touchdown, a five-yard run to cap off a 10-play, 65-yard drive. Shelton had 10 rushes for 49 yards, but only attempted one pass the entire game.

It wasn’t needed as Mason Mounger added 13 rushes for 72 yards and Boone as a team rushed for 384 yards on 59 carries.

Happy Valley 59, Cumberland Gap 0

ARTHUR — Dylan Street burned the Panthers on long plays three times in the first half and the Warriors romped to an easy win over the Panthers.

Street hauled in a pass from Sage Haun and turned it into a 44-yard touchdown. He later broke loose on a 75-yard touchdown run in the first half and added a 65-yard punt return for a score.

Dustun Sams scored on 40-yard and 10-yard touchdown runs in the first half, while Austin Hicks also had two touchdowns with 10 carries for 77 yards.

Will Tittle added a rushing touchdown in the second half, and Dakota Cochran picked up a fumble recovery for a scoop and score.

Dobyns-Bennett 45, Jefferson County 14

KINGSPORT — Bryce Barrett took the opening kickoff 99 yards and it set the tone for the Indians’ crucial Region 1-6A victory over the Patriots.

Cole Maupin later hit Matt Diminick on a 46-yard pass play to set up a two-yard touchdown run for Maupin. Jackson Wallace also scored on a two-yard run, while Drew Miller booted a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Maupin added a four-yard touchdown run and Keyo Taylor scored on a five-yard run for D-B in the second half. Lendon Redwine broke free on a 57-yard run for the game’s final touchdown.

Greeneville 84, Sullivan Central 0

GREENEVILLE — The Greene Devils romped to a 70-0 halftime lead and cruised in the second half against the Cougars.

Quarterback Cade Ballard continued his season-long torching of opposing defenses. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 188 yards and six touchdowns.

Dylan Debusk had three receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Seth Crawford, Ayden Shaw, Cameron Hite, Takeem Young and Dorien Goddard all had touchdown catches.

Donavan Barner had six rushes for 85 yards and three touchdowns, while Ty Youngblood finished with five rushes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

All total, Greeneville had 479 yards of offense to minus-6 for Central.

Sullivan East 30, Cherokee 12

BLUFF CITY — Sam McCoy and Jake Crumley each had a pair of touchdown runs as the Patriots clinched a home playoff berth for just the second time in school history.

McCoy had the games first touchdown on a five-yard run and later added a three-yard run. Crumley’s scores were for two and six yards.

East had 466 yards of total offense with 370 of them coming on the ground. Hunter Parker had the Patriots’ other rushing touchdown.

Grainger 28, Sullivan South 7

RUTLEDGE — Jacob Bunch scored three touchdowns in a first half which the Grizzlies outgained the Rebels 223-21 to take a 22-0 lead.

Lukas Strickler scored on an eight-yard touchdown run as South tried to mount a comeback. But, Grainger would have none of it and Sam Horton scored on a 14-yard run for the game’s final touchdown.

Horton piled up 126 rushing yards for the Grizzlies.

Pigeon Forge 21, Johnson County 7

MOUNTAIN CITY — The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead and the Longhorns had two costly fumbles in the Region 1-3A contest.

Colby Manis had a two-yard touchdown run for Pigeon Forge’s first score. After a Johnson County fumble deep in its own territory, Dawson Day had a one-yard touchdown run.

Nathan Arnold hit Shane Greer on a 46-yard touchdown pass to close the Longhorns within one possession. Johnson County drove to the one-yard line late in the first half with a chance to tie, but a false start penalty and a fumble gave possession back to the Tigers.

Manis scored on another two-yard run late in the game for the final score.

Arnold finished 11-of-26 passing for 156 yards and added seven rushes for 60 yards. Greer was the favorite target with six catches for 102 yards.

Gage Hampton led the Longhorns ground game with 16 carries for 65 yards. Nevada Woodard was the defensive leader with 11 tackles, while Hayden Osborne finished with nine.

Knox Catholic 41, Cloudland 14

KNOXVILLE — Noah Arnett had 104 yards and a score as the Highlanders fell to Class 4A power Fighting Irish.

Arnett and the ’Landers fell behind early as the Irish controlled the game defensively.

Malachi Benfield also recorded a touchdown in Cloudland’s final regular-season game. Sophomore Josh Blair had 54 yards on the ground.

Trinity Academy 55, Carolina Independent 8

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — David Aurther 178 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries to lead Trinity to the blowout victory.

Other rushing leaders were Dae Jennings with 86 yards and a touchdown, and Raequan Jordan with 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Eli Allgood led the defense with nine tackles, while Keshaun Robinson and Jennings each had two sacks.