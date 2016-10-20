Offense rolling, Hilltoppers look to attack Bearden

“They’re finally finding their identity on offense,” said head coach Stacy Carter. “We’re doing stuff we’re good at, and the execution has been a whole lot better. Offensively we’ve played very well the last two weeks.”

Science Hill will try to continue its roll as the Hilltoppers play host to Knox Bearden on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

The Hilltoppers are 2-3 in Region 1-6A and 5-3 overall while the Bulldogs are 1-4, 3-5.

In other region contests, Dobyns-Bennett plays host to Jefferson County, Maryville is at Bradley Central, and Hardin Valley travels to take on William Blount.

One of the reasons Science Hill has been performing better with the football is junior quarterback Jaylan Adams. He connected on 21 of 22 passes for 280 yards in the 42-18 win over Jefferson County.

“He was throwing down the field, curls, outs, bubbles,” said Carter. “It was a variety of plays, and he did it at all levels. He has really thrown well the last two games.

“We’re finding things he is good at, and making sure we go to his strengths. We’re kind of finding his niche, and he’s also getting better.”

Carter also complimented running backs Canaan Mackie and Amhik Watterson along with receivers T.J. Patton and Colby Martin for their recent solid play.

Bearden is led by a standout freshman in quarterback Collin Ironside. In last week’s loss to Dobyns-Bennett, he connected on 22 of 37 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns.

Ironside is part of what Carter called a “very, very athletic” Bearden team.

“They can hurt you in a lot of ways,” said Carter. “Their quarterback is really a fantastic player. He’s getting better every game, and he’s really going to be something down the road. He can hurt you with his arm.”

Carter said running back Ty Warren is also a threat along with tight end Colten Tyler. Warren scored the winning touchdown earlier this season in overtime in a win over William Blount, and Tyler caught the game-winning 2-point conversion pass in overtime against Science Hill last season.

“Their tight end is outstanding, and their running back is a fast kid,” said Carter.

Jefferson County (1-4, 3-5) at Dobyns-Bennett (2-3, 4-4)

Scoring points has been an issue this season for the Patriots. In their last six games, they’ve put up over 20 points only one time while giving up over 35 four times.

Meanwhile, the Indians have been remarkably consistent on offense all season, scoring 47, 28, 28, 38, 31, 34, 33 and 34.