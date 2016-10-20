Cyclones focused on continuing season-long momentum

Stay on point, keep moving forward, and don’t lose that edge.

“You want to be playing at a high level, and continue to sharpen different phases of the game,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten as his team prepares to play host to Chuckey-Doak in a Region 1-3A contest Friday night at 7:30 at Citizens Bank Stadium. “We want to continue to build the players’ confidence.”

In other region games, Johnson County plays host to Pigeon Forge, and Unicoi County is at home to battle Northview Academy.

Elizabethton (7-1 overall) enters with a record of 5-0 in league play, and can clinch a tie for the title with a win. Chuckey-Doak is 1-4 in the region and 2-6 overall.

Witten said he hopes his team can get through these next two games in good physical shape.

“The most important thing now for us is to remain healthy,” said Witten. “At this point in the season, any injury could be a devastating injury because there’s not enough time to recover before the playoffs come. You want to be running at full cylinders for the playoffs.”

Throughout the season the Cyclones’ defense has been a big part of the team’s success. Elizabethton has allowed just 86 points in eight games, just over 10 per contest.

“It has been the effort our defense has played with week in and week out,” said Witten. “We have been a high-effort defense, and we are fortunate to be big and strong.

“I think improvement at the linebacker position has been a real key. Sam Siepert, Tyson Vance and Alijah Egolf have done a great job of really improving and becoming physical — along with the defensive line.”

Offensively, the Cyclones are averaging 43.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, Doak enters the game with a six-game losing streak. The Black Knights are averaging 20.5 points per game while surrendering 36.8.

Pigeon Forge (3-2, 3-5) at Johnson County (3-2, 4-4)

A loss to West Greene seemed to interrupt the Longhorns’ playoff hopes, but a surprise win over Northview put them back on track.

“Our kids played well last week, and we are proud of them,” said head coach Don Kerley.

This week, Kerley said he’s concerned about the Tigers’ speed.

“Pigeon Forge has a lot of team speed, and they execute very well,” he said.

Northview Academy (4-1, 5-3) at Unicoi County (3-2, 4-4)

The Cougars are looking for a bounce-back win after stumbling against Johnson County while the Blue Devils see an opportunity to get in prime position for a playoff berth.

Last year Unicoi went on the road and surprised Northview in a 42-28 decision.