Crockett trying to carve out a playoff spot

First up is Tennessee High as the Pioneers will travel to the Stone Castle for a Friday night kickoff at 7:30. It’s a place where Crockett has never walked away from happy.

“Our kids are excited to play at the castle,” said Pioneers’ head coach Jeremy Bosken. “Crockett has never won a game there. We have to take care of the football, and be extremely sound in special teams.”

Crockett (3-5 overall) is 2-2 in Region 1-5A, and doesn’t need to win this game to reach the playoffs. The Pioneers will have a shot to make the postseason next week against Daniel Boone regardless of Friday night’s outcome. However, a Crockett win over Tennessee High and a Sevier County loss to Morristown West likely locks up a spot because Crockett would fare well in a potential three-way tie with Sevier and Boone.

To beat Tennessee High, Bosken said the Pioneers must deal well with the Vikings’ quarterback rotation of Ty Myers and Courtland Carter.

“They do a really good job with the two-QB system,” said Bosken. “And they are creative in getting the ball in playmaker hands. The Vikings have some really good athletes on both sides of the ball, and in order to win we have to contain them.”

Crockett is led by running back T.K. Hill along with freshman quarterback Cade Larkins, who threw for 239 yards in last week’s loss to Morristown East. Larkins is approaching 1,000 yards passing on the season with 998.

In another Region 1-5A game, Daniel Boone travels to take on Cocke County.

In a Region 1-4A showdown, Sullivan East plays host to Cherokee.

Part of the Region 1-2A schedule is Happy Valley visiting Cumberland Gap while Sullivan North is at home to battle Cosby.

And in the small-school ranks, Cloudland travels for a very difficult non-conference battle at Knox Catholic.

Daniel Boone (1-3, 3-5) at Cocke County (1-3, 2-6)

The Trailblazers must rebound quickly from last week’s heartbreaking overtime loss to Morristown West because this is very close to a must-win situation. A Boone loss coupled with a Crockett win over Tennessee High would lock the Trailblazers out of playoff contention.

Cherokee (4-1, 6-2) at Sullivan East (4-1, 7-1)

The Patriots have stood tall against every team in the league with the exception of Greeneville. The winner of this game locks up a home-field playoff game.

Cherokee is trying to rebound from a 77-0 trouncing at the hands of Greeneville.

Happy Valley (4-1, 7-1) at Cumberland Gap (1-4, 2-6)

Will the Warriors still be smarting from last week’s surprise loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman and take it out on the The Gap?

It is certainly a game the Warriors need in order to start rebuilding momentum for the postseason, and to assure the top seed in the region. In a three-way tie with Hampton and Pittman, Happy Valley would earn the top spot based on overall record, and then the head-to-head win over Hampton.

Cosby (0-5, 1-7) at Sullivan North (3-2, 6-2)

It’s the final tuneup for the Raiders before a tough challenge against Pittman, and then the playoffs beckon.

Cloudland (4-5) at Knox Catholic (7-1)

It’s hard to imagine the Class 1A Highlanders will be any match for the defending Class 4A state champions.

The top-ranked Irish suffered its only loss off the field in the form of a forfeit to Morristown West for using an ineligible player at the end of a blowout game.

Cloudland’s standout running back Noah Arnett has rushed for 1,711 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.