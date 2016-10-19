Cyclones decide Class 4A is a better fit for football

When the TSSAA released its classification list for the 2017-21 school years, Elizabethton was slotted as the third-largest Class 3A school in the state. But the school’s administration decided Class 4A was the best fit.

Cyclones’ head football coach Shawn Witten said he wasn’t in favor of the upward move because his team potentially faces a schedule where all 10 games will be against bigger schools.

Elizabethton’s current region games are against Northview Academy, Unicoi County, Johnson County, Pigeon Forge, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene and Claiborne. They will trade those schools for Greeneville, Sullivan East, Sullivan South, Sullivan Central, probably Grainger and possibly Seymour.

“We go from being one of the largest 3A schools to being the smallest 4A school,” said Witten. “When you’re playing all 4A teams in your conference, and your non-district games are 5A and 6A teams, you’re never playing anybody with equal enrollment or less. And then you have to also play up in the playoffs.”

However, Cyclones’ athletic director Mike Wilson said there’s more to it than just enrollment numbers.

“In a perfect world you might not want to be in that situation, but with six classes in football it makes the regions so geographically large,” said Wilson. “You’re left with two options: stay where you are and travel greater distances, or you can move up and play schools closer in your area.

“I think the implication is playing in a league where we are are the smallest school puts us at some horrific disadvantage, which I would take issue with. We will be the smallest school in Region 1-4A, but I don’t think anybody thinks we will be the weakest school in that football region. Our ability to compete was one of the biggest things we had to consider. If we didn’t think we had a chance to compete, we certainly weren’t going to throw our kids into that situation.”

Indeed the Cyclones have one of the area’s premier football programs. They pushed Class 6A Science Hill into double-overtime this season. They whipped Tennessee High and held off Daniel Boone, both Class 5A schools. In fact, there was some talk of Elizabethton moving all the way to Class 5A — and there was a belief the Cyclones could have held their own at that level as well.

Of course, talent flows up and down. And Wilson said if the school isn’t competing well in Class 4A, a return to Class 3A would be discussed when the next classification period comes in 2021-22.

“That decision would not be entirely my own, but I believe if we weren’t competing we would consider it,” said Wilson. “I just don’t believe that will be the case.”

Witten said he’s simply trying to do his job to the best of his ability.

“I’m not sure I totally agree with the decision, but it’s not my decision,” he said.

Elizabethton has made plenty of statements against bigger schools through the years, but Witten said it's nice to be the big dog, too.

“It’s not about league games for Elizabethton because our program has thrived with the non-league games," he said. "We played Boone, Science Hill, and Tennessee High. We played David Crockett and Sullivan South since I’ve been here. We’ve played games and brought in big crowds. But then in the region games it has been a level playing field.

“I think if other sports play where they’re supposed to play, I think football deserves the same opportunity. To ask us to play 4A all the way through is pretty tough.”

Wilson said money is not the driving force behind the move.

“We could stay 3A and solve any money issues,” said Wilson. “We’re not in debt, and we’re not floundering financially. If it was all about money, we could stay 3A and play Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High, Boone and Greeneville. There would be no money issues.

“What drove this issue, without being offensive to anyone, we want to play where our fans can travel without undue burden. We want our fans to walk in and say, ‘This is a nice place to play, sit down, and watch the game.’ One game we had people sitting on blankets on the ground. That’s not a football game to our people. And many of the games weren’t competitive.

“Going to Sullivan South, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Greeneville and probably Grainger — I’ve seen Grainger and it’s more than a field, it’s a stadium. Our people prefer Sullivan County teams that are closer and we’re more accustomed to playing.”

Among those schools, South had developed into a good rivalry for Elizabethton before the Cyclones moved to Class 3A.

“The thing I hate about classification is the changeups, left and right,” said Wilson. “We had a tremendous rivalry with South, but it got destroyed.”

Wilson said he knows the Cyclones might not win quite as many games in Class 4A.

“If we’re playing Science Hill, Tennessee High, Boone, Greeneville and 4A schools, and someone complains about us being 6-4, I’m not interested in hearing that,” said Wilson. “We’ve gone from being a prohibitive favorite in 3A to an underdog in 4A behind Greeneville. We don’t take this lightly.

“Will it be harder to advance in the playoffs? Yes. We all know the elephant in the room is Knoxville.”

At the end of the day, even having to make this decision is a product of a faulty TSSAA system, said Wilson.

“I think six classes in football is ridiculous,” he said. “It’s absurd, and it’s a money maker — not for the schools, but for the TSSAA. For high school teams to get on buses and travel 2-3 hours to play a region football game is nuts.

“The most fair thing and the right thing to do is to have three classes in football and every other sport during the regular season. If you want to split into six classes for the football playoffs, that’s fine.”

— — —

In other classification items, Sullivan North slipped into Class A for basketball, baseball and softball. That could be a big help for the Raiders' baseball program.

South Greene will be returning to the Class AA ranks, which will make things interesting for the Lady Rebels' basketball team. A major threat to win a second straight Class A title this year, the possibility of a three-peat would have to come against Class AA competition.

Sullivan Central moved back to the Class AA level. This should be a boost for the boys' basketball program, and could help some in baseball as well.

Hampton and Happy Valley will both be Class A in soccer, helping both of those relatively new programs. However, Chuckey-Doak's move to Class A won't help either of them as the Black Knights should be strong at that level.

Sullivan Central and Volunteer moved to Class AA in soccer, but no area teams figure to have much of a postseason chance most years if they face Knox Catholic, which somehow managed to remain in the middle classification.

Elizabethton said goodbye to the Class A-AA ranks in cross country, golf, track and tennis. None of those Cyclones' programs figure to thrive under the "large" designation with teams like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett standing in the way. Sullivan South, Sullivan East and Greeneville are in the same boat with Elizabethton.