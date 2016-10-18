Talladega most interesting race in Chase

It’s true that fortunes can change at any single race, but there is such a wild-card factor at Talladega. It’s a place where drivers often race in big packs and can get caught up in a multi-car wreck called the “big one.” It’s an aggressive track, where a hard bump from the car behind can mean you’re simply along for the ride.

Of the remaining 12 drivers competing for this year’s championship, positions eight through 11 are separated by only seven points with the field cut down to eight after Sunday’s race.

But here’s the rub.

Only Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick are safe to make it to the next round, that is if you can use safe and Talladega in the same context.

It is truly the most dangerous race track on the circuit, a high-banked 2.66-mile oval where speeds could exceed 250 mph in a modern stock car.

Speeds will come nowhere near that number since Talladega and Daytona are two tracks where NASCAR mandates restrictor-plates to cut down on the air flow for the engine, thus greatly reducing horsepower and speed.

As for the drivers trying to advance to the next round, guys like Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., who have been dominant at times this season, could find themselves knocked out of the Chase after Sunday.

Chase Elliott, who is 62 points behind Johnson in the standings, could still advance even if he doesn’t win. It’s possible at Talladega to see seven, eight or nine drivers ahead of him get caught up in a wreck.

Another factor is the performance of the drivers no longer competing for a championship. Sunday presents their best chance to win a race before the season ends.

It is a place where literally all 40 drivers and cars have a shot at taking home the checkered flag.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of one of Talladega’s great upsets when Bobby Hillin Jr., a relatively unknown 22-year old from Texas, stunned the NASCAR world for his only career win in the Cup Series. Just a few years ago, the underfunded Front Row Motorsports duo of David Ragan and David Gilliland used teamwork to upset the mega teams and post a 1-2 finish.

Name a driver outside of the top 20 in points — Trevor Bayne, yes, he could win this weekend. Same for Casey Mears or Regan Smith. Even Danica Patrick has a shot at Talladega.

But there’s also the possibility that one of the major teams, like Penske, Gibbs or Hendrick, finds a way to work together and dominate the race.

The great thing is it’s the great unknown and that makes Sunday’s race the most interesting in the Chase.

— — —

A new track surface last week was put down at Volunteer Speedway last week to considerably less fanfare than when Bristol re-did its racing surface.

New clay was hauled in from a nearby jobsite and applied to the 4/10-mile dirt track. Track owner Joe Loven called it some of the finest dirt he has held in his hands..

The hopes are it will create a smooth, fast, racing surface which presents some of the best action tha fans have ever seen.

They may not have to wait too long as Loven is considering a race for November. He has promised a decision on whether or not to run on the race over the next couple of weeks.

— — —

South Carolina rider Kyle Bitterman won both motos in the 450 Pro Class at the 29th annual Suzuki Top Gun Showdown last Sunday at Muddy Creek Raceway.

It was a 1-2 finish of Yamaha riders with Matt Burkeen the runner-up.

North Carolina rider Chandler Lindsay also rode a Yamaha to sweep the 250 Pro motos with Burkeen second in that class as well.

Local veteran Kevin Walker of Kingsport was seventh on a Yamaha, while Keith Ginley of Jonesborough and Peyton Wells of Johnson City finished 12th and 13th, respectively. Wells also finished 13th in the 450 Pro race.

It was truly a national and international event with winning riders from Idaho and Washington state and even one from Argentina.

But, local riders held their own with Brandon Belcher of Johnson City and Bobby Mashburn of Jonesborough winning their respective divisions. Brandon Roark of Mountain City scored a runner-up in the ATV Novice division and Walker racked up with wins in three separate classes.

The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series takes center stage this Saturday with racing scheduled at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.