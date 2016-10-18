Unfinished business motivating Bucs

The Bucs made it to the Southern Conference tournament championship game last season, only to lose to rival Chattanooga, 73-67. It was ETSU's third loss of the season to the Mocs, and it's a game Cromer can't get out of his mind.

"I feel like we have a chip on our shoulders because we lost in the championship," Cromer said Tuesday night as the ETSU men's and women's teams held a media get-together at 50fifty Sports Tavern. "We didn't accomplish what we really wanted to accomplish. That's our main focus right now, to accomplish our goals."

Cromer, an all-conference guard, was called for a technical foul late in the SoCon final for his reaction on a non-call when he thought he was fouled while putting up a potential game-tying shot.

"It definitely left a bad taste," he said. "I still think about it to this day, and that was six, seven months ago. I think about it every night."

Bucs second-year coach Steve Forbes uses that game as a motivator for his team.

"I talk about winning championships and hanging your own banner," said Forbes, whose team won 24 games in his first year at ETSU. "I challenge every team I coach to win a championship and hang a banner so when they come back in 10 years, they have something to talk about.

"We got close in Asheville, but we didn't get there. You know me. I throw it at them every day that we haven't accomplished anything yet."

ETSU has been practicing for a couple of weeks, and Forbes likes what he's seen of his team so far. The way some of the newcomers are going to change the look of the team has been well documented, but some of the returning players have begun to take charge.

The starting backcourt appears set with three holdovers, point guard Desonta Bradford along with Cromer and A.J. Merriweather.

"Our guys behind them are really good players, but they're not at that level yet," Forbes said.

With transfer big men Hanner Mosquera-Perea of Indiana and Tevin Glass of Wichita State are expected to join returners Isaac Banks and Peter Jurkin to make a deep front court.

Forbes also said junior-college transfer David Burrell has made huge strides in the past week or so.

"I tell our guards all the time, and I mean this, that they're not going to play on another team with this many good big guys," Forbes said. "And they're not. So we have to use them the right way.

"Most teams in our league don't have the front line we have. They may have one or two guys, but we have depth. It's going to be interesting as we move forward to see how we mesh."

Meanwhile, the ETSU women's team has been practicing as well. The Bucs have what is most likely the most attractive home schedule in the program's history, with Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Old Dominion scheduled to play in Johnson City before the end of the year.

"Everybody loves the schedule," ETSU women's coach Brittney Ezell said. "I think it's got people excited about coming to ballgames. I think it has our players re-energized and it does wonders for us with recruiting."

The Lady Vols visit the MSHA Athletics Center on Nov. 15 and Vandy comes to Brooks Gym on Dec 8. In addition, Old Dominion, one of the pioneering programs in women's basketball, comes on Dec. 28.

"We may not be .500 going into conference, but we don't have to be," Ezell said. "We're a one-bid league. We have to try to win our conference and win our conference tournament, and what better way to prepare than to play the best in the country?"

— — —

The men's and women's teams will be on display to the public on Oct. 24 when ETSU holds its Bluenanza event at Brooks Gym. The teams will take part in skill contests and workouts. Prizes will be given to fans.

— — —

Each program will put on a "Holding Court" event, giving fans special inside access to the teams.

The women will have their event Nov. 1 at Brooks Gym. It's free and will include an interactive practice featuring audience participation. Free pizza will be served.

The men's event is set for Nov. 3 at MSHA Athletics Center. Tickets are $50 for a night that will include a live practice, a social event with the team's coaching staff, a live auction and a pasta dinner.