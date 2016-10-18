Luna's hat trick lifts UH over Chuckey-Doak

It’s because she’s not a freshman. She’s just an eighth-grader.

The young sensation scored three goals to lift the Lady Bucs to a 4-2 victory over Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday night in the Region 1-A/AA girls’ soccer semifinals at Civitan Park.

University High (11-1-2) advanced to Thursday’s regional final at Greeneville, a 10-0 winner over Elizabethton on Tuesday.

Luna came through with two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match and had the only score in the second half for the hat trick.

“This young lady, playing four or five years up, to have a hat trick in a big region game, I couldn’t be more proud,” University High coach Dan Almond said. “I’m proud of the whole team, but especially her, how she showed up, it was awesome, great to see.”

What the Lady Knights saw was a blur at the beginning. University High scored three goals in the first 10 minutes and appeared on its way to a rout.

Maya Houston scored the first goal in the fifth minute off an assist from Gracie Somich.

Just a minute later, Luna launched a long shot from the left side that went over the outstretched hands of Chuckey-Doak’s goalkeeper.

“I got really excited for that one,” Luna said. “I had the ball for a while and I probably could have passed it to someone earlier, but I really wanted to score.”

Those familiar with Luna’s game said the play was uncharacteristic of her as she’s usually more of a passer than a striker. But once she scored, it took her just four minutes to score again on a second unassisted goal that had Chuckey-Doak reeling.

To the Lady Knights’ credit, they regained their footing and clawed back in it.

Emily Morrison scored in the 29th minute and Madison Barkley booted a free kick in stoppage time that got by University High keeper Elizabeth Burns to trail just 3-2 at the half.

It was the last time that anything got by Burns, who had seven saves in the hotly contested match.

“We said at halftime that Chuckey-Doak is here for a reason,” Almond said. “There are going to be good teams in the region. When we saw them come back, we came out in the second half with a lot of intensity and were ready to move on to the region championship.”

Coach Anna Ricker was certainly pleased with the way her team rallied. Chuckey-Doak, which defeated UH 4-3 in overtime in last year’s region semifinal, couldn’t get over the hump this time. The Knights finished with five shots and seven corner kicks.

“We have a lot of young players, but they didn’t give up and they kept fighting,” Ricker said. “To make it 3-2 at halfitime was amazing. Take away those first 10 minutes... But the thing is they continued to fight and they have a bright future in front of them.”

University High tallied 13 shots on goal, including Luna’s knocking in a deflection off Chuckey-Doak’s keeper in the 45th minute.

There was also the factor of holding the Knights scoreless in the second half, which Almond gave credit to assistant coach Ryan Bowers for making needed adjustments with the defense.

It helped the Lady Bucs reach a major goal set before the season.

“Usually when you have a goal like that at the end of the half, it’s a game-changer,” Almond said. “For them to adjust to that, it was huge. Our goal at the first of the year was to win the conference but get beyond that to sub-state. To get to play against Greeneville, the defending state champion, is an exciting opportunity. But to make it to sub-state, that was the expectation, although you don’t always fill expectations.”