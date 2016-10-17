Representing the Tri-Cities: Local stars flourish in big leagues

Jason Witten, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection for the Dallas Cowboys, leads a trio of NFL players, who include Daniel Kilgore and Coty Sensabaugh. Daniel Norris was part of the starting rotation for the Detroit Tigers, while Justin Grimm is a reliever for the Chicago Cubs playing in the National League Championship Series.

Witten, the former Elizabethton High School and University of Tennessee star, is by far the most accomplished of the group.

He’s likely a future Hall of Famer and earlier this season passed Shannon Sharpe for second place among tight ends for all-time receiving yards. Witten had already surpassed Sharpe for second most receptions and is only behind Tony Gonzalez in both categories.

His career numbers show 1,048 receptions and 11,489 receiving yards. The catches are a Cowboys franchise record and he is less than 500 yards behind Michael Irvin for the team’s receiving yards record. He also ranks third among active NFL players with 153 consecutive starts behind only quarterbacks Eli Manning and Phillip Rivers. It is only one behind Lee Roy Jordan for the all-time Cowboys record and this Sunday, he tied Ed “Too Tall” Jones’ record of 203 overall starts.

His continued excellence includes 28 catches for 274 yards through the first six games of this season as he is on pace to have 50-plus catches for the 13th consecutive season. It led longtime Dallas quarterback Tony Romo to suggest that Witten is the best Cowboys player ever.

This year with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott on the field, Witten and the Cowboys are 5-1 with five consecutive victories.

Witten has been noted for his durability, but for Norris and Kilgore, their seasons have required coming back from injuries.

Norris, a former Science Hill High School star, had a particularly trying last 12 months. This time last year, he announced he had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. On October 29, he announced he was cancer free after surgery to remove a malignant growth.

After re-upping with the Detroit Tigers, he appeared on his way to earning a spot in the starting rotation. That was derailed in March when he suffered a lower back injury in spring training. He returned to the Tigers in May before being shipped to Class AAA Toledo. Norris made his first start of the season on June 23 when he allowed three solo home runs in a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.

He returned to the lineup and pitched a nationally-televised game on ESPN against the Cleveland Indians on July 4, and finally made his way back into the starting rotation.

Norris finished the season with a 4-2 record in 13 starts, which included throwing a career-high 11 strikeouts in the Tigers’ 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 12.

Kilgore, a former Dobyns-Bennett star, has a lot in common with Norris besides their first names.

After breaking into the San Francisco 49ers starting lineup in 2014, Kilgore suffered a broken leg in a game against the Denver Broncos.

He missed the first 11 games of the 2015 season and admitted he was less than 100 percent when he returned for the final five games of last season.

Kilgore, who spent much of his time rehabbing from the injury in Kingsport, has started all six games this season. It started out with San Francisco’s 28-0 shutout of the rival Los Angeles Rams, but the 49ers haven’t won again this season.

The 49ers suffered a 45-16 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but it didn’t fall so much on the offense. The 49ers had 300 yards of offense and for the season, they rank 19th in scoring offense at 21.2 points per game. It’s a touchdown better than last season when the 49ers had the lowest scoring offense in the league.

Sensabaugh, one of Kilgore’s longtime friends and a former teammate at Dobyns-Bennett, was on the opposing sideline in that opening game as a defensive back for the Los Angeles Rams.

It was a definite change of scenery for Sensabaugh, who spent his first four seasons in the league with the Tennessee Titans.

Sensabaugh, the younger cousin of former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Gerald Sensabaugh, started 15 of the 16 games for the Titans last season with career-best numbers of 42 tackles and two interceptions. It included an interception return for a a touchdown in the first pass ever attempted by former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston.

So, it was a surprise when the Titans didn’t keep Sensabaugh and he signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Rams.

Even more surprising after signing a three-year, 15-million dollar contract, the Rams cut Sensabaugh on October 8. It only took him a few days to land on his feet as he signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants last Tuesday.

It didn’t take long for Sensabaugh to make an immediate impact with a solo tackle in Sunday’s 27-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Grimm, who played baseball at Virginia High, threw 52 2/3 innings and posted a 2-1 record in 68 games as a middle reliever for the Chicago Cubs during the regular season. It comes after he had a 1.99 ERA and three saves last season.

He made his mark in the 2015 postseason, shutting down the Cardinals with runners on first and third base in a series-clinching game 4 victory. He also pitched in games 3 and 4 of this season’s divisional series against the Giants.

Yet to make an appearance in the championship series against the Dodgers, he is part of a Cubs team, which won a Major League best 103 games during the regular season. The Cubs are trying to win the franchise’s first National League pennant since 1945 and a first World Series since 1908.