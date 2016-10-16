Thursday night game can't come soon enough for ETSU

The Bucs play host to West Virginia Wesleyan in a non-conference game on Thursday night, and they’re hoping a break from the Southern Conference schedule will help them break a brutal four-game losing streak.

“We need to get that bad taste out of our mouth,” Bucs quarterback Austin Herink said. “As a competitor, you want that next opportunity. Maybe this came at the right time.”

ETSU is in a funk, being blown out of four SoCon games in a row. Each one seems worse than the last, and Saturday’s 52-7 loss to previously winless Furman was as bad as they get.

By the time the Bucs had run three offensive plays, they were behind 14-0. It was no way for a team with shaky confidence to start a game.

They never did figure out how to stop the Paladins, whose seven touchdowns came on their first seven possessions.

“It’s tough, really tough,” Herink said. “We work really hard, and I think right now we’re working as hard as ever to get out of this funk.

“We have to stick with the process. No one said this would be easy.”

The result is a losing streak during which the Bucs haven’t been competitive. Opponents have outscored them 157-21 in the last four games, and ETSU’s only touchdowns have come when it was at least 30 points behind.

“In the game of football, one of the hardest things to do is get off a losing streak,” ETSU linebacker River Boruff said.

“You don’t have words for it. You just have to do it. We just have to do it.

“It’d be nice to just come out here and absolutely destroy somebody, but it doesn’t always happen that way.”

West Virginia Wesleyan, a member of the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference, comes in with a 2-3 record. Running back Michael Anderson has as many touchdowns (nine) as the entire ETSU offense, and he has almost as many yards.

ETSU’s victories over Kennesaw State and Western Carolina seem so long ago, mostly because they were. A month’s worth of losing has taken the luster off of that magical start that had Bucs supporters cautiously wondering if the second-year program had already turned the corner.

“We earned those two first victories,” Herink said. “I don’t think those were flukes. We just have to get our mojo back. I don’t know what it was, but we have to continue to get better and trust the process. We’ll be fine. It’s just a tough time right now.”

After the two wins gave ETSU supporters what we can now see was false hope, reality set in. And that reality is this is a second-year program that has a long way to go.

The Bucs are much better than they were last year, but the Southern Conference has proven to be every bit of the challenge they expected, if not more.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity,” Boruff said. “We’re going to battle. I don’t think anybody’s going to quit. I think it’s going to get them a little more headstrong and realize what we have to do.”

Quitting might not be an option, but the Bucs sure looked defeated as they walked off the field at halftime down 35-0. They finally scored with 1:25 left when Matt Thompson ran it in from 11 yards out. It was the third week in a row that a consolation touchdown in the closing minutes was their only points.

“They’re supposed to be hurt,” Torbush said after the game. “If they’re not hurt right now, there’s something wrong with them. We got beat, really didn’t win any phase of the ballgame.

“It’s not much fun right now, but at the same time, we will get better.”