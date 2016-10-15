Slow start, defense dooms Bucs

But the Bucs waited far too long to get started.

ETSU (2-4, 1-4 Southern Conference) muddled through an uninspired first half, down by 35 points, in a 52-7 loss to the Paladins at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

It wasn’t merely the fact his team trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter which had coach Carl Torbush frustrated. It wasn’t just the Bucs were behind 49-0 at the end of the third quarter. It was the way they fell behind.

Torbush, a defensive coach by trade, saw his defense make a number of mistakes in pass coverage. Furman quarterback Reese Hannon completed his first 13 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t have an incomplete pass until 6:56 of the second quarter.

After Hannon missed his first pass, he had a 15-yard run on the next play. He ended with 312 yards of total offense, going 16 for 18 passing for 267 yards and rushing four times for 45 yards.

Overall, the Bucs gave up 27 first downs and 511 yards of total offense to the Paladins, who won for the first time this season.

“They completed 19 of 21 passes and we gave up big plays,” Torbush said. “You can’t do much worse than that. Once they got that passing game going, it opened up the running game so it was just a tough day defensively and a tough day for our football team. We’re a lot better than we’ve played the last couple of weeks.”

Linebacker Dylan Weigel, who led the Bucs with 12 tackles, added, “We have to come out and be able to stop them. It’s tough to stop when you have a quarterback playing like that, but you have to come up with some big plays. You’ve got to bat down some passes, get some pressure and get him out of his rhythm. If you would have had guys getting pressure on him, I’m sure he wouldn’t have done as well.”

Furman scored touchdowns on its first seven offensive possessions and came away with points on all eight possessions.

And the Paladins made the first four scores look easy.

Hannon used play action to set up a 28-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Andrej Suttles. It capped off a seven-play, 73-yard drive.

The next time, Hannon rolled right and drew the defense in. He threw back to the left side where Duncan Fletcher was so open there wasn’t a defender within five yards of him. Fletcher easily ran in a nine-yard touchdown.

Hannon’s next touchdown was a 56-yard pass to Suttles when the ETSU defender got turned around. He then connected on a 21-yard pass to Andy Shumpert in the end zone when another Buc defender never turned around.

At that point, Hannon was 12 for 12 for 216 yards and four TDs.

“He did a great job and our receivers did a great job,” Furman coach Bruce Fowler said. “Reese certainly got in a rhythm and I was really proud of him. The game plan was good, and we got a good mix of run and pass. It’s just something we hadn’t been able to do much this season where we got behind.”

Instead, it was ETSU that got behind again.

The Bucs have been notoriously slow starters this season, failing to score a point in the first quarter. The last four games, they haven’t scored a point in the each of the first three quarters.

Furman had three touchdown runs in the second half, and got its final score on a 46-yard field goal by Jon Croft Hollingsworth.

“We didn’t play very well and we didn’t get a lot of things done,” Torbush said. “When you don’t make them punt, you’re probably going to lose. We have to get the ball in the end zone and we can’t give up big plays.”

To ETSU’s credit, the Bucs finally did get the ball in the end zone.

Matt Thompson busted up the middle on an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left in the game. It was a third straight game when the Bucs have scored late in the fourth quarter.

Weigel, who epitomizes the never-give-up attitude, said the team is down, but certainly not out after four straight tough losses.

“It’s tough and losing isn’t fun,” he said. “But we came here to build a program and the coaches preach it to us every day about the building blocks. We just have to perform to the best of our abilities where we have a chance to win every week.”