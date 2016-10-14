Trojans rally to beat 'Blazers in OT

Boone quarterback Noah Shelton had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. It included a five-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Chandler with 1:22 left in regulation.

Shelton’s rushing touchdowns were 43 yards and one yard, and he also threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Duncan Buchanan.

But, Blevins scored on a 94-yard, game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter and then added a one-yard run as the Trojans had rallied from 14 points down in the second half.

The Trailblazers had jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and led 28-14 at the half.

Morristown East 31, David Crockett 14

MORRISTOWN — Cade Larkins completed 24 of 40 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort for the Pioneers.

T.K. Hill had 20 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown as Crockett outgained East 322-256 in total yards, but was hurt by turnovers and penalties.

East quarterback Dylan Noe hit 18 for 31 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns as the Hurricanes stormed out to a 24-0 lead. Noe also had two rushing touchdowns, including the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Unicoi County 35, Claiborne 22

NEW TAZEWELL — Dylan Burgess had a monster night on the defensive side of the ball with 12 solo tackles and seven assisted tackles to lead the Blue Devils over the Bulldogs.

Nick Fender led the offense with 15 rushes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Kendrick Williams had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Dylan Lewis was the leading receiver with five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Howell hauled in three catches for 67 yards

Dobyns-Bennett 34, Bearden 21

KNOXVILLE — Quarterback Cole Maupin rushed for three touchdowns and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dee Williams to lift the Indians to the victory over the Bulldogs.

The Indians completed 12 of 19 passes for 169 yards and kicker Drew Miller hit field goals of 33 and 24 yards. An all-around team effort, the D-B defense also limited Bearden to 29 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Greeneville 77, Cherokee 0

ROGERSVILLE — The Greene Devils led 63-0 at the half in the battle of teams previously unbeaten in the Region 1-4A ranks.

Cade Ballard hit 9 of 12 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns with favorite target Takeem Young hauling in four catches for 96 yards and three touchdowns.

Donavan Barner had 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries as the Greene Devils outgained the Chiefs 264-14 on the ground and 457-85 in total offense.

Sullivan East 53, Sullivan South 28

KINGSPORT — Aaron Frye threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Patriots overwhelmed the Rebels.

Gunner Griffith scored three touchdowns, two on catches of 24 and 20 yards, and another on a 64-yard punt return. Jake Crumley powered in for two touchdown runs and Hunter Eads caught the game’s first touchdown pass from Frye.

Lukas Strickler had three rushing touchdowns, including a 67-yard breakaway in the second quarter, for South.

Hampton 59, South Greene 20

GREENEVILLE — Adam McClain rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs steamrolled the Rebels.

Hampton scored on its first seven possessions as they took a commanding 39-0 lead after a quarter of play. The Bulldogs held a 52-7 lead at the half.

Hunter Davenport recorded three carries for 73 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown. Jason Russell was 3-of-6 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. His totals included an 84-yard touchdown pass to Chris Holtsclaw near the end of the first half.

Cloudland 40, Hancock County 8

SNEEDVILLE — Noah Arnett rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Highlanders over the Indians.

Josh Blair finished with 11 carries for 107 and two touchdowns. Quarterback Preston Benfield had a touchdown run and ended 4-of-7 passing for 59 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown to Brinkley Mull.

James Arwood had 15 tackles and Dillon Johnson had 12 tackles to lead the Cloudland defense.

Oakdale 51, Unaka 16

OAKDALE — Blake King had two rushing touchdowns in the Rangers’ loss. The junior quarterback also scored on a two-point conversion run and threw a two-point conversion pass to Hunter Bentley.