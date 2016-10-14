Hilltoppers cherish memories of a mountain climbed but not conquered

And although the Hilltoppers came up one precious stroke short in a two-hole playoff with Knox Halls, the memories will likely last a lifetime.

It was the Class AAA state golf tournament at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester earlier this week, and the Hilltoppers finished as state runner-up. Garrett Whitfield’s 10-foot birdie putt on hole No. 18 was the deciding factor in forcing a playoff, but Halls made three birdies to two for Science Hill on the second extra hole.

After taking a couple of days to soothe the heartache of coming so close to a dream, Science Hill’s golfers reflected on key moments from the competition they will carry forward into life:

GARRETT WHITFIELD

(Hole No. 18, second shot)

“The 18th hole was something I dreamed about after watching the Ryder Cup all last week. I didn’t know how many strokes down we were, but I knew it was close.

“Standing over my second shot, I thought back to the practice round with Coach (Kelly) Lane and Coach (Kevin) Vannoy because I had almost the same yardage with the same club. After I hit the shot and saw it was cutting back to the hole, I yelled, ‘Come on!’ because it was my first good iron shot of the back nine.

“Knowing I needed to make the putt for us to have a chance was nerve wracking but awesome, too. I made sure I got the birdie putt to the hole, and when it went in all the emotion came out of me and everyone on our team right behind the green. Coolest moment I might ever experience with team golf.”

JACK RHEA

(Hole No. 17, 40-foot putt)

“I knew we were down, and I was just trying to hit good speed and get a two-putt knowing the Halls player had a long par putt.

“It was right to left, about four balls out, downhill at the end. At first I thought I left it short, but it just kept trickling down the hill, and then it stopped on the edge for about a second. Then it dropped. That’s when I fist pumped. I’ve never fist pumped so hard in any other tournament.”

JACKSON SKEEN

(Hole No. 1, first playoff hole)

“It was my tee shot, and I didn’t hit it good. But I was in the fairway. I still couldn’t get over the fact we were playing to win this thing.

“Before I hit the tee shot, I was nervous, but as soon as I hit it, I just played. I swung the same way I’ve been swinging all day.”

GAVIN NICKELS

(Hole No. 12, birdie)

“After coming off a rough first day, I knew I had to contribute to the team. Coach Vannoy had been saying, “This is a team effort, so play for us instead of yourself.” These words went through my mind as I hit every shot throughout my second round, as well as Coach Lane’s speech on the bus ride to the course. I hit my shots to set up another one. I was one-over par through the front.

“As I got on the 10th tee, I was thinking, ‘Try to play the back nine even.’ With this thought, I played as safe as I could. On 12, my second shot to set up my approach was perfect on the right side of the fairway. My approach shot was really good. The pin was on the left side of the green, and I put the shot 2½ feet from the hole. I birdied and thought to myself, ‘Here we go.’

“After finishing (the round), all I could think was, ‘Go pick up your team.’ So I ran to the 17th hole to watch them finish. As Garrett was finishing on No. 18, I watched closely as his birdie putt hit the back of the hole and all I could do was cheer with the entire team. Everyone let out great emotion towards the made birdie putt. I thought to myself how clutch that was. It was one of the best experiences I have ever had and will ever have.”

SEAN ANDERSON

(Hole No. 2, second playoff hole)

“I hit a great shot from the woods to about 10 feet, but couldn’t make the birdie putt. I would have liked to have gone under par in the playoff, but even par isn’t bad considering the pressure.

“I felt like I played consistent, considering how tough of a course it was. This is one of those things you look forward to the whole season. I wouldn’t rather play with any other great group of guys.”

KEVIN VANNOY

(Head coach)

“I will remember this was a team effort, and the guys believed in “we over me” to have a chance to win a team state tournament, not an individual title.

“Our two seniors mentored the younger players all year in matches and practice, and that was the true reason for our success. The younger players played with the maturity of upperclassmen. Coach Lane provided inspiration and insight to me and the players all year long.

“It was one of the greatest moments of my coaching career.”

Notes: Science Hill’s two-day total of 583 was the best-ever performance by the Hilltoppers in the state tournament. It beat the previous best mark (586 by the 2001 state champions) by three strokes.

Here is a list of the scores with an asterisk beside the state championship scores:

583 (2016)

586* (2001)

595 (2000)

595 (2006)

605 (1996)

607 (1997)

607* (2003)

613 (1982)

621 (1971)

627 (1973)

673* (1959)