Winless Furman a dangerous opponent

By most accounts, Furman (0-6, 0-3 Southern Conference) is a good football team. In fact, it can be argued the Paladins are the best winless team in Division I football with a schedule which includes a pair of top-10 ranked teams and a team from the Big Ten Conference.

The Paladins will now face East Tennessee State (2-3, 1-3) on Saturday at noon at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

“Furman may be 0-6, but they are still a very solid football team,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “Four of their six games have been against ranked opponents and they have played close games. I think they have a very good football team. Their schedule has been really overloaded at the beginning of the season.”

Furman’s early season losses included setbacks to Michigan State (28-13), The Citadel (19-14) and Chattanooga (21-14). They’ve also lost to Coastal Carolina (41-21), and Kennesaw State (52-42), and 38-21 last Saturday to Samford. The Paladins will be out to snap a nine-game losing skid — the program's longest since 1955.

Paladins coach Bruce Fowler said the team is playing hard, but a major focus is to cut down on mistakes. Furman ranks last in the SoCon in third-down conversions at 25 for 79 (31.6 percent).

“There’s a mental effort, a preparation effort, a getting yourself ready to play before you come out of the locker room effort,” Fowler said. “We’ve just got to get better as a football team. We’re not 0-6 by accident.”

Both teams have struggled on the offensive end with Furman averaging 20.8 points per game, only ahead of ETSU in the Southern Conference in that regard.

The Paladins have rushed for a mere 88 yards per game, 9.6 yards per game less than the Bucs.

But Furman has been prolific in its passing attack, averaging 254.8 yards per game.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Reese Hannon is the starting quarterback after taking over for P.J. Blazejowski who was injured against Chattanooga. Hannon now has three consecutive 300-yard passing performances, including a 301-yard effort last week against Samford. He is the school’s career passing leader (6,384 yards) and also the leader for total offense (6,345 yards).

The Paladins also have two of the league’s top receivers in senior Andrej Suttles (31 catches for 390 yards) and freshman Thomas Gordon (22 catches for 260 yards) .

“They throw the ball well and they have a good attack,” Torbush said. “I’ve known coach Bruce Fowler for many years. He's an outstanding football coach. They have 15 seniors on their two-deep, which obviously helps with some maturity. They also have 16 starters back from last year and three of them were all-conference players. Wide receiver Andrej Suttles is a really good player. Duncan Fletcher, their tight end, is very strong and runs well. Then their safety, Trey Robinson, looks like an outside linebacker but plays safety.”

The Buccaneer defense hopes to slow the passing attack. For the season, the Bucs are giving up 186.8 passing yards per game, fourth in the league.

On the offensive end, ETSU quarterback Austin Herink hopes to be productive against a Furman defense which has registered just five sacks this season. Herink has completed 78 of 127 passes this season (61.8 percent) for a 142.4 yards per game average. But it is a challenge going against the likes of Robinson, a quarterback in high school now playing strong safety. Robinson leads the Paladins with 62 tackles, an average of over 10 per game.

Torbush said it’s a game which both teams feel they can win.

“It ought to be a great opportunity for both teams to see what they can do,” Torbush said. “It's going to be a battle this weekend and I think our players are excited about playing at home. We should have a great opportunity for us to show a lot of improvement made from the previous weeks. We have to go out and get ready to play. Furman is a really good football team.”