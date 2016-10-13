Warriors expecting a challenge from Pittman

“They match up well against us skill-wise as they are one of the most athletic teams we have faced this year,” said Jarrett. “Our guys are excited to face a very good football team. We understand we must play with great intensity.”

The unbeaten Warriors (4-0, 7-0) will take on the Highlanders (3-1, 4-3) in a Region 1-2A contest Friday night at 7:30. A Happy Valley win, coupled with a South Greene loss to Hampton, basically wraps up the region crown for the Warriors.

Pittman has been playing well of late, winning its last two games by a combined margin of 90-7.

“G-P does a great job getting the ball into the hands of their athletes in space,” said Jarrett. “They are extremely skilled, and they play to their strengths.”

The Warriors have moved the ball with ease this year, averaging 50.1 points per game. However, Jarrett said Pittman does a good job of disrupting other offenses with their front and linebackers.

“Their front does a great job of eating blocks, so their quick linebackers can run and make plays,” said Jarrett. “And their secondary plays fast, and seems to defend the pass very well. It is crucial we are consistent in our execution and play with great discipline.”

Included on the Region 1-2A schedule is Hampton visiting South Greene.

In Region 1-5A, Daniel Boone plays host to Morristown West while David Crockett hits the road to battle Morristown East. Tennessee High is at Sevier County.

Highlighting the Region 1-4A slate is Greeneville hitting the road to face Cherokee. Sullivan South plays host to Sullivan East while Volunteer is at Sullivan Central.

And in Region 1-1A, Cloudland travels to Hancock County while Unaka visits Oakdale.

Hampton (3-1, 6-1) at South Greene (3-1, 5-2)

A nice bounce-back win over Sullivan North got the Bulldogs back on track, but the Rebels have been much better than advertised this season.

Hampton running back Adam McClain has rushed for 1,423 yards and scored 21 touchdowns this season.

Morristown West (3-0, 5-2) at Daniel Boone (1-2, 3-4)

Three straight losses have left the Trailblazers staggered, and the Trojans probably won’t offer much relief.

“Their front is very physical,” said Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins. “They have an athletic quarterback, who throws it really well.”

Jenkins said he hopes his seniors help the team rise to the occasion.

“It will be senior night for us, so we expect a great atmosphere,” he said. “We’ve had a great week of preparation, so I expect us to play well.”

David Crockett (2-1, 3-4) at Morristown East (3-1, 4-3)

It’s No. 2 versus No. 3 in Region 1-5A, so this game means a lot at this stage of the season.

“Our guys know why this game is extremely important,” said Crockett head coach Jeremy Bosken. “And I have been extremely impressed with our senior leadership the last few weeks. I trust they will keep our guys focused.”

Bosken said he knows the Hurricanes are solid.

“Morristown East is a really good team from top to bottom,” said Bosken. “They have a strong kicking game, and a dynamic running back-quarterback combo. They have a physical defense that plays with great effort.”

Greeneville (4-0, 7-0) at Cherokee (4-0, 6-1)

Former Greene Devils’ coach Cody Baugh, who was also a standout athlete at Greeneville, gets his first crack at the football machine he helped build.

The Chiefs are riding a six-game winning streak, and have been held below 45 points only once in that stretch.

Sullivan East (3-1, 6-1) at Sullivan South (1-3, 2-5)

It’s a county rivalry, but the Rebels have given up 39 points per game and the Patriots are averaging 34 a contest. Those stats don’t bode well for South.

Cloudland (3-0, 3-5) at Hancock County (1-1, 3-5)

Despite a sub-.500 overall record, the Highlanders can wrap up a perfect league mark with a win.

Cloudland running back Noah Arnett has totaled 1,499 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns this season.

Unaka (1-1, 1-6) at Oakdale (1-1, 3-4)

Allowing 51 points per game, the Rangers have had all kinds of trouble stopping opposing offenses while the Eagles have been competitive in each of their last five games.