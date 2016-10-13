Hilltoppers clinging to momentum

The Hilltoppers, who earned their first Region 1-6A win last week, will try to make it two in a row Friday night as they travel to take on Jefferson County. Kickoff is set for 7:30 in Dandridge.

Both Science Hill and Jefferson County carry 1-3 league marks and 3-4 records overall. The Hilltoppers are coming off a 50-21 win over William Blount where things fell into place.

“We played a lot better on both sides of the ball,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “Our defense was lights out in the second half. And our offense was a lot better, and we really ran the ball well. It was the best execution since we’ve had since the Erwin game.”

Carter said the Patriots could be an up-and-coming team.

“They have a lot of good young talent,” he said. “They had a great freshman team last year.”

Jefferson County is led by Michael Ealy, a running back who Carter said is also a good kick returner. Quarterback Bryson Sexton and sophomore running back Kris Hawkins are also keys for the Patriots.

“They run the option and a little I-formation stuff,” said Carter. “They move the ball really well on offense. They took it to Maryville and went right down and scored. It’s definitely a more physical approach.”

On defense the Patriots have given up 27.7 points per game, but Carter said they are still a challenge.

“I think they are tough and physical,” said Carter. “They commit a lot of people to the box on the run.”

Science Hill is still in the mix for a home playoff game. But even though postseason play is approaching, Carter said it can’t be the focus.

“We’ve got to worry about Jeff County right now,” said Carter.

In other Region 1-6A games, Dobyns-Bennett visits Knox Bearden, Bradley Central is at Hardin Valley, and William Blount plays host to Maryville.

Dobyns-Bennett (1-3, 3-4) at Bearden (1-3, 3-4)

Both teams have scored well with the Indians holding a 34.1 to 28.4 edge in that category. And since neither defense has been particularly stingy, it should be a shootout.