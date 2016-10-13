Cyclones still trying to slip into highest gear

“We definitely have the potential and the makeup to be a great team,” said Witten. “We have all the pieces to the puzzle. We’ve not played to the highest level we’re capable of playing, but we want to be there. We’re still challenging our football team in some areas. Hopefully each week as we move forward, we will start putting it all together.”

The next step is the Cyclones’ first-ever trip to Mosheim as they will take on West Greene in a Region 1-3A contest Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

The Cyclones enter with a record of 4-0 in league play and 6-1 overall. West Greene is 1-3 in the region and 2-5 overall, but the Buffaloes are coming off a surprise 14-7 win over Johnson County.

“That was a big win for them,” said Witten.

Elizabethton enters the game averaging 41.7 points per game while surrendering just 12.3 per contest.

One part of the game where the Cyclones have excelled is special teams.

“I think one big area is we have a magical playmaker in Corey Russell,” said Witten. “He’s so dynamic on the punt return and kick return. I think the kids on those two teams take pride in it, and believe any time he touches the ball he can make things happen.

“Also, we take pride in not only the starters who play on special teams, but we’ve got some fresh bodies out there and they feel that’s their role. We’ve got a number of kids making a difference on the football team.

“And we also have two great kickers in Dylan (Nordby) and Jaxton (Holly). We have a lot of confidence in them.”

In another Region 1-3A game Unicoi County takes the long journey to Claiborne.

Unicoi County (2-2, 3-4) at Claiborne (0-4, 2-5)

A chance to take a big step forward eluded the Blue Devils in the second half of last week’s loss to Pigeon Forge. That makes this contest a must-win situation for Unicoi.

A consistent passing attack, led by quarterback Kendrick Williams (1,222 yards), gives the Blue Devils an edge in this matchup.