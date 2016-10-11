Johnson's win puts him in good position to win Chase

Now, I’m not so sure.

Jimmie Johnson’s win at Charlotte kept him alive in the championship hunt and in prime position to be one of the four drivers racing for a championshp at Homestead.

The next two races in this round are at Kansas and Talladega, but looking ahead, Johnson has three of his best tracks coming up in the next round with Martinsville, Texas and Phoenix.

It’s a good chance the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet will win one of those three races.

Even if it’s not Johnson winning a seventh championship, which would tie him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most all-time, there are other serious contenders.

Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have to be favorites this week at Kansas. One of those Ford drivers will potentially be in position to win again the next round and reach the final four.

Chase Elliott, although he’s a rookie, has shown a lot of speed lately. I could definitely see the No. 24 Chevrolet picking up a first win over the next few weeks.

There is also 2014 champion Kevin Harvick, who has been extremely fast at times. Harvick fell to 12th in the points after early trouble at Charlotte. But he still has two races either to win or climb back up in the points to stay a contender.

Overall, Martin Truex Jr. is most obivous driver to beat the JGR quartet of defending series champion Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin and Carl Edwards. Truex's team is getting technical support from JGR on the No 78 Toyota and they made the final race at year ago. Truex has clearly had the fastest car over the past month and this could be his best opportunity ever to win a championship.

At least it has gotten more interesting. And it's no longer a foregone conclusion that JGR will win this year’s title.

— — —

Volunteer Speedway cancelled its Carolina Clash Super Late Model race scheduled for last Saturday.

It left speedway officials crying foul over a broken gentleman’s agreement among East Tennessee dirt tracks.

Track owner Joe Loven released a statement to show how Volunteer Speedway had released its 2016 schedule last December with the Carolina Clash race on it.

Loven didn’t name Crossville Speedway as the culprit, but that track’s promoters scheduled a $10,000-to-win race for the Super Late Models for the same night.

The problem is there are only 10 Super Late Model drivers and cars based in East Tennessee these days.

With Crossville offering a bigger purse, it would have left too small of a field to run a complete program at Bulls Gap with heat races and the feature.

Volunteer Speedway could have filled in with other divisions, but that’s not what was advertised. So as tough of a business decision as it was, it turned out to be the only decision that made sense.

— — —

The weather didn’t cooperate last Saturday, but the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series will return to the Appalachian Fairgrounds this Saturday.

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. with sign-up at 2:30 p.m. Practice is at 5 p.m. with racing to follow.

— — —

Racing has come to a close at Bristol Dragway this season as the facility gets ready for the annual “Speedway in Lights” holiday display.

Elizabethton driver Carl Widner captured the season championship in the Sportsman division with another Elizabethton driver, Larry Price II, in fourth.

Ethan Ford of Jonesborough led the youth movement as the champion in Junior Dragster, Division 2. He finished 11 points ahead of Hannah Turner, whose father, Jerry, wrapped up his fifth track championship in the Motorcycle ranks.

Other champions included Seth Street in Super Pro, Brandon Bailey in Pro and Taylor Justus in the Trophy division.