Elizabethton, UH set stage for championship showdown

That will change Thursday night.

The Lady Cyclones brushed aside Sullivan South 6-1 in the semifinals of the District 1-A/AA tournament at Citizens Bank Stadium on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Lady Buccaneers crunched Unicoi County 8-0 in a game at Civitan Park in Johnson City.

Those results set up a championship match at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Civitan. The Lady Cyclones (11-4-3) and University High (10-1-2) tied 1-1 in their first meeting and 0-0 in the second contest. But for match No. 3, a tie won’t be allowed.

And there is so much at stake. The loser almost certainly gets Greeneville in a Region 1-A/AA semifinal elimination game. The Lady Greene Devils are 18-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state, and they are the defending state champions.

“There will be emotions,” said Elizabethton head coach Bill McClay. “It’s going to be managing their emotions, and who is going to manage that better. Everybody is going to be nervous.”

University High head coach Dan Almond said he expects a spirited competition.

“I’m sure it will be electric,” said Almond. “Even the past three games, going to the finals last year where it went into double overtime. We match up very well, and they bring their best for us. It makes it an exciting game to watch.”

LADY CYCLONES VIDEO

Elizabethton 6

Sullivan South 1

After a far-from-dominant first half, the Lady Cyclones turned things up for the second half and made sure they took care of business.

“In the first half we could have easily given up three goals,” said McClay. “We didn’t defend well through the middle of the field. In the second half we did a lot better job of not allowing them to play the through ball.

“And the big thing tonight was, we had very good shots. Our goals were very good goals. There was nothing lucky about the shots.”

Caitlyn Gardner had both first half goals as the Lady Cyclones built a 2-0 lead.

“We just had to get our intensity up and stay positive, and make sure we got a win,” said Gardner. “We didn’t want our season to end.”

Maggie Johnson, Cami Davison, Lexie Brown and Kaylen Shell also found the back of the net.

Rachel Phillips scored in the 78th minute to get Sullivan South on the scoreboard.

Gardner said she’s looking forward to Thursday.

“It’s definitely going to be a good game, and hopefully we come out on top,” she said.

Teammate Haley Burleson, who spearheaded Elizabethton’s strong defensive performance against South, said Thursday should be fun.

“It’s definitely going to be an emotion-filled game,” said Burleson. “Both teams are aggressive, and both teams don’t want to lose. It will definitely be a battle to the end.”

University High 8

Unicoi County 0

Sarah Luna checked in with two goals, and six other players found the net for the Lady Bucs.

UH raced out to a 5-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Also scoring were Terika Sadilova, Annika Oiler, Courtney Henley, Keaton Sant, Christyana Scott and Maya Houston.

Defensively, goalkeeper Elizabeth Burns turned in her third straight clean sheet, with a late assist from Whitney Ousley.

“(Burns) is playing outstanding,” said Almond. “I’m really happy with that.”

Almond said he was mostly pleased with the team’s performance.

“I think overall there were a few players who knew exactly what they needed to do to get us prepared for the finals,” he said. “A few others might have been in a trap game. Hopefully everybody will show up to play on Thursday.”