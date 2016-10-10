Hilltoppers banking on strong tradition in state golf tourney

Following the honors is another installment of High School Notes.

Players of the week

Five Star

#3 Adam McClain

Hampton, RB, Sr.

Broke loose, again, for 337 yards rushing and four touchdowns — including scoring runs of 45 and 63 yards — in a 50-29 win over Sullivan North.

Four Star

#1 Justin Wade

David Crockett, WR, Sr.

Grabbing the game-winning score from 19 yards out with 39 seconds left, Wade finished with five catches for 91 yards in 28-25 win over Sevier County.

Three Star

#11 Jaylan Adams

Science Hill, QB, Jr.

Totaled career highs of 158 yards passing, with a TD, and 98 yards rushing in 50-21 victory over William Blount.

Two Star

#40 Austin Hicks

Happy Valley, Sr., RB

Scored four touchdowns, including runs of 25, 12 and 19 yards, in the 60-6 whipping of North Greene.

One Star

#1 Noah Arnett

Cloudland, RB, Sr.

In a tough 30-22 loss to Sullivan East, he rushed for 295 yards on 30 carries and scored all three of his team’s touchdowns.

THE NOTES

Science Hill has a long and proud tradition in golf, and the Hilltoppers are back in the Class AAA event, which gets under way Tuesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.

With a trio of Division I-level golfers, head coach Kevin Vannoy said he believes Science Hill can consider itself to be in the hunt for the title.

“I think our (region) score puts us there,” said Vannoy on Monday as his team was participating in a practice round. “If we put forth the kind of effort we’ve had recently, it should put us in the mix down here. I think it’s favorable we could make a run, but all of these teams had to play good golf to get here.”

Last year Science Hill placed fourth in the tournament, finishing 31 strokes behind champion Brentwood — which edged Knox Farragut by one stroke (588 to 589). This year the Hilltoppers boast ETSU commitment Jack Rhea, Austin Peay commitment Garrett Whitfield, and freshman Jackson Skeen, who has already drawn interest from Purdue and Tennessee.

“Our 1, 2 and 3 players need to repeat their recent performances, and then we need a role player — Gavin (Nickels) or Sean (Anderson) — to come in with a score in the 70s,” said Vannoy.

Three of the Science Hill players have course experience at WillowBrook: Whitfield, Rhea and Anderson.

“I don’t know if that gives us an advantage,” said Vannoy. “We still have some youth.”

The Hilltoppers won the state golf title in 2003, 2001 and 1959. They posted runner-up finishes in 2006, 2000, 1997, 1996, 1982, 1973 and 1971. That’s elite performance at the state’s highest level.

“I think our guys have come in determined to prove themselves and add to the tradition,” said Vannoy. “And I think the seniors feel a sense of urgency to perform.

“Last year we were doing well until the rain delay. Then we bounced back the second day. You can’t win the tournament the first day, but you can lose it. The goal Tuesday is to put ourselves in a good position for Wednesday.”

Also in this year’s final eight are Brentwood, Knox Halls, Walker Valley, Tullahoma, Wilson Central, Munford, and Germantown Houston.

On the girls side, Tennessee High is in the mix along with Knox Halls, Bradley Central, Coffee County, Clarksville, Brentwood and Germantown Houston. The Lady Vikings are led by Addison Baggarly, who played on Science Hill’s 2013 state championship team as a freshman.

— — —

Girls soccer

Science Hill began play in the District 1-AAA tournament Monday night, and head coach David Strickland said his team only needs a touch of refinement to have a chance to win the event.

“We’ve just got to put chances away,” said Strickland. “We create a lot of chances, we’ve just got to score them. And defensively the unit needs to have resolve to keep clean sheets.”

The Lady Hilltoppers (8-9-0) are in a four-game losing streak, but are seeded second in the district behind Tennessee High. They would likely meet rival Dobyns-Bennett in Tuesday’s semifinals as the tournament moves to Science Hill’s Tipton Stadium.

Despite the season record, Strickland said all goals remain intact.

“Our expectation is to be at the level of making the Final 16, at the least,” said Strickland. “It’s on the players’ horizon. Let’s get ourselves to the final 16, and then we play from there.”

Daniel Boone also figures in the mix. The Lady Trailblazers were 14-3-0 heading into Monday’s quarterfinal against Sullivan Central.

The district championship match is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

In Class A-AA, University High and Elizabethton will be strong favorites in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Lady Buccaneers will play host to either Happy Valley or Unicoi County while the Lady Cyclones will take on Sullivan South.

If UH and Elizabethton win, they will meet Thursday at UH for the title. The two teams have played twice without any resolution as both matches ended in a tie.

— — —

Happy Valley moved back up to the No. 3 spot on the state’s football scoring list. Greeneville is No. 6, and Hampton is No. 10. The Warriors stayed at No. 5 in defense.

Happy Valley is third in margin of victory.

Here are the top five in each category:

OFFENSE

Union City 58.0

Wayne County 52.1

Happy Valley 50.1

Dresden 49.7

Oakland 49.4

DEFENSE

Dresden 3.4

Oakland 3.7

Trousdale County 6.0

Greeneville 6.1

Happy Valley 6.6

MARGIN OF VICTORY

Dresden 46.3

Oakland 45.7

Happy Valley 43.5

Greeneville 42

Austin-East 36.8

— — —

Football games of the week

Science Hill at Jefferson County

Dobyns-Bennett at Knox Bearden

Morristown West at Daniel Boone

David Crockett at Morristown East

Greeneville at Cherokee

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Happy Valley

Hilltoppers vs. Patriots and Indians vs. Bulldogs — Even though these four teams are technically tied for last place in Region 1-6A, one home-game playoff spot is still up for grabs.

Trojans vs. Trailblazers — Boone is still in the playoff hunt, and an upset here would greatly improve its chances.

Pioneers vs. Hurricanes — Putting itself back on the playoff landscape with last week’s surprise win over Sevier County, Crockett could take an even bigger step toward the postseason here.

Greene Devils vs. Chiefs — No more time remains for Cherokee to be a question mark as a title contender. It’s “Real or No Real” on Friday night in Rogersville.

Highlanders vs. Warriors — Pittman surrendered 64 points against Hampton and 48 against Greenback, but the Highlanders still pose a threat to an undefeated regular season for Happy Valley.

— — —

Pick of the week

Happy Valley 44, Gatlinburg-Pittman 20

The Warriors should get a little pushback this week, but they have enough weapons on both sides of the ball to overcome and succeed.

Picks record: 6-1.

— — —

Player of the week

Adam McClain, Hampton

It’s turning out to be quite a season for the Bulldogs’ senior running back. He raced through Sullivan North’s defense for 337 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a 50-29 victory.

Including in his touchdowns runs were distances of 45, 63 and 27 yards — the latter giving the Bulldogs a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter. He also had a 2-point conversion run to put Hampton up 22-21 before halftime.

— — —

The Hogs Award

Science Hill Hilltoppers

Creating plenty of room for the skill players to work, the Hill Hogs were an integral part of a 50-21 win over William Blount.

Science Hill’s offensive line paved the way for career-high rushing efforts from quarterback Jaylan Adams and running back Canaan Mackie, and allowed Adams enough time to rack up a career-high 156 yards passing.

— — —

Defensive unit of the week

Happy Valley Warriors

Once again, Happy locked it down. The Warriors held North Greene to 85 total yards, including minus-13 on the ground. Happy Valley also picked off four passes in the 60-6 win.

— — —

David Crockett pushes out rival Daniel Boone for the final spot in this week’s High School Top 10.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Greeneville 7-0 (1)

2. Elizabethton 6-1 (2)

3. Happy Valley 7-0 (3)

4. Hampton 6-1 (4)

5. Dobyns-Bennett 3-4 (5)

6. Science Hill 4-3 (6)

7. Sullivan East 6-1 (7)

8. Cherokee 6-1 (8)

9. Sullivan North 5-2 (9)

10. David Crockett 3-4 (NR)

Dropped out: Daniel Boone.

— — —

Everything remains the same in this week’s Region 1 rankings.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Maryville 7-0 (1)

2. Bradley Central 7-0 (2)

3. Greeneville 7-0 (3)

4. Elizabethton 6-1 (4)

5. Morristown West 5-2 (5)

6. Happy Valley 7-0 (6)

7. Hampton 6-1 (7)

8. Hardin Valley 5-2 (8)

9. Dobyns-Bennett 3-4 (9)

10. Science Hill 4-3 (10)