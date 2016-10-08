Varghese, Neglia have record day at Trailblazer

Varghese, who covered the 5K course at Daniel Boone High School in 15:23.5, wasn't the only smashing records Saturday as Dobyns-Bennett freshman Sasha Neglia did the same in girls race in 18:20.5.

“I came out here today determined to go after the course record,” Varghese said. “Nothing was going to stop me except myself and myself wasn’t going to stop me.”

Varghese’s time broke the meet record of former Morristown West runner Quintin McKinnish, who ran a 15:39.70 in 2012, and the course record of 15:37.10, set in 2014 by former Boone teammate Adam Barnard.

Neglia's beat the records held by Morristown West's Makenzie Jones, who ran 18:49.70 and the course mark of 18:35.10, both in 2014.

