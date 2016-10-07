D-B edges Boone for District 1-AAA volleyball crown

Both teams advanced to the Region 1-AAA semifinals, which will be held on Tuesday at Morristown West. The Lady Trailblazers (23-10) meet West at 5 p.m. followed by the Lady Indians (26-9) and Morristown East at 6:30. The championship match follows the semifinals.

Down two sets to one Friday, the Lady’ Blazers seemingly were dead in the water but, said Boone coach Chelsea Spivey, “We woke up and found the enthusiasm we’d been looking for. We’ve learned that you can never bee too comfortable in volleyball. No lead is really safe. Right now I think the difference between the two teams is that D-B is just a little more experienced than we are.”

In the fifth set, the Lady Indians jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Boone rallied to tie the set at 7. Again, D-B gained separation, moving on top 12-9, and that was just enough cushion to keep the Lady ’Blazers from coming back one more time.

On match point, D-B’s Sydney Carrier slipped a ball over the Boone defenders and down onto the floor, and the Lady Indians broke loose in celebration.

“Boone is the scrappiest team in our conference,” said D-B coach Megan Devine. “Every time you think you’ve put the ball away they find a way to dig it up. But we played together and as consistently as we’ve done all season in that final set. I’m so proud of my players.”

After getting upset in the tournament semifinals by Sullivan Central, the top-seeded Lady Indians had to win four straight matches, including beating Boone twice in two nights, to claim the title.

“We have to understand that everyone will bring their best effort against us in every match,” Devine said.

Olivia McMakin had 26 digs and seven aces and Chloe Harless came up with 18 digs for D-B. Morgan Rogers added 17 digs and three aces.

Mackenzie Carrier had 16 kills and 26 digs for Boone, and Whitney Sams added 17 digs and Victoria Barnett 13. Makayla Ledford dished out 43 assists and had 10 digs, five kills and two blocks for the Lady ’Blazers.