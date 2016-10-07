Cyclones run away from Claiborne early in 63-6 win

The Cyclones struck for three first-quarter touchdowns by Corey Russell — one rushing, one receiving and one on a punt return — and Carter Everett tossed four touchdown passes in a 63-6 win over Claiborne in a Region 1-3A football game Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Improving to 6-1 overall, Elizabethton moved its region mark to 4-0.

"I just think we went out there and executed and tried to spread the ball around," said Cyclones' head coach Shawn Witten. "It was a game where the kids were really relaxed, homecoming week and pink-out week. We tried to have a lot of fun and get as many people involved as we could."

Less than two minutes into the game, Corey Russell powered into the end zone from five yards out for a 7-0 lead.

The Cyclones quickly got the ball back, and this time Russell scored on a screen pass. He caught the ball in the middle of the field and used his blockers to easily coast 12 yards into the end zone.

Claiborne showed it was going to have a little fight on its next possession. On fourth down from its own 36-yard line, Jacob Butler took an off-tackle handoff and scooted 64 yards for the surprise touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed, and Elizabethton's lead was cut to 14-6.

"Give Claiborne credit for coming out and playing hard, and giving some good effort," said Witten. "They really tried to compete early."

After an exchange of possessions, Claiborne was forced to punt. The Bulldogs kicked it to Russell at the Cyclones' 17-yard line. Russell raced toward the left sideline, and then cut back to the middle of the field where he appeared to be stopped in a cluster of players. However, Russell broke out of the scrum and finished off the electrifying 83-yard touchdown for a 21-6 lead.

Elizabethton expanded its lead to 28-6 in the second quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Carter Everett to Ryan Wetzel. The final score of the first half was a 17-yard scoring strike from Everett to Conner Johnson.

Everett finished the first half with eight completions in 11 attempts for 106 yards and three touchdown tosses. For the game he had 140 yards passing.

"We just came out and tried to throw and throw," said Witten. "Carter is still young, and he's improving."

Everett has 15 touchdown passes on the season.

Wasting little time in the second half, Elizabethton struck for another score on a 34-yard pass from Everett to Johnson. On the next possession, Logan Norman powered into the end zone from a yard out to make it 49-6.

Austin Outland added a 65-yard interception return for a score, and Alex Norwood scored on a four-yard run for the final touchdown. Sander Jones added the 2-point conversion run.

The Cyclones travel to take on West Greene next Friday.