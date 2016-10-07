Crockett slips by Sevier County on last-minute touchdown

Especially in recent memory.

With 39 seconds remaining, no timeouts and down four points, Pioneer freshman quarterback Cade Larkins found Justin Wade in between two defenders for a 19-yard game-winning score to give Crockett a 28-25 win over Sevier County.

The Pioneers are now 3-4 and 2-1 in the Region 1-5A division, while the Smokey Bears fell to 2-6 and 2-2 in the division.

“We’ve never won a game like this before,” Bosken said.

“I mean the Musket Bowl was special, but it was kind of a blow-out kind of deal. We’ve never had to go down (the field). That last drive is a tribute, I mean our players are calling plays on that last drive. I didn’t have anything to do with it.”

Despite wrangling in the high pass in traffic and landing in the end zone, Wade gave the credit to preparation.

“That’s game plan. We’ve been practicing that play all week. That’s game play and offensive line blocking ... that’s a great pass block for our freshman quarterback,” Wade said. “I’m not taking any of this glory. All glory goes to my teammates and my coaching staff for giving us the opportunity. That was a game plan set.”

Wade finished the game with five catches for 91 yards, while Larkins threw for 118 yards on 29 pass attempts, three touchdowns and one interception.

“I feel like in a few years, he’s going to be one of the best around here,” Wade said while describing Larkins.

“With coach Bosken coaching him up, he’s just going to be a picture-perfect image of what we had last year with Ryan Burger. I feel like he’s going to be better, leaps and bounds better.”

Sevier County had an opportunity to construct its own game-winning drive, especially after Crockett’s short kickoff gave the Smokey Bears the ball at midfield.

But on second down, defensive back Dylan Royston intercepted Smokey Bears’ quarterback Noah Webb and the Pioneers’ offensive came out in victory formation.

“Defense came up big, we didn’t mean to kick it that short. It was suppose to be a deeper squib (kick),” Bosken said.

Webb did throw for four touchdowns and accumulated 156 yards on 11 completions, including a short screen pass to Anthony Valasquez that stretched for 54 yards.

Ironically, Crockett’s second most significant throw of the night didn’t even come out of Larkins’ hand.

On fourth down and 20 yards to go, second-string quarterback Cole Ricker appeared to be punting, but faked the kick and found Wade for a 31-yard pass.

Running back T.K. Hill played a significant role with 26 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown. His counterpart for Sevier County put up similar numbers with 22 carries for 80 yards.

An early missed extra point by Sevier County kicker Charlie Brown forced the Smokey Bears subsequent two-point conversions, which were all denied.

David Crockett will play Morristown East next Friday.