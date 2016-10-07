Bulldogs bounce back, whip Sullivan North

The Bulldogs got 337 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Adam McClain, and overcame a first-half deficit to record a 50-29 win over Sullivan North in a key Region 1-2A contest in Kingsport.

Hampton (3-1, 6-1) remained in a second-place tie in the region with Gatlinburg-Pittman and South Greene.

"The kids played tough and gritted their teeth in the second half," said head coach Michael Lunsford. "North is a dang good football team, but we found a way to respond."

North fell all the way to fifth place with a 2-2 league mark.

McClain scored four times while Davenport added a pair, including an 85-yard dash.

North struck first on a 36-yard run from J.J. Fleenor, but Hampton answered with scoring runs of 45 and 63 yards from McClain. In the second quarter, Fleenor scored from five yards out before hauling in a 74-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Robinson to give the Raiders a 21-14 edge.

McClain scored from two yards out before halftime, and also ran in the 2-point conversion for a 22-21 lead at the break.

McClain's 27-yard touchdown run made it 30-21, and Hunter Davenport added a blistering 85-yard rumble for a 36-21 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.

Quarterback Jason Russell tacked on a fourth-quarter score for the Bulldogs as did Davenport.

Pigeon Forge 35

Unicoi County 14

PIGEON FORGE — The Blue Devils built an early 14-0 lead, but the Tigers came back with a vengeance.

Kendrick Williams threw touchdown passes to Michael Howell and Shaddon Peavyhouse, but the Tigers rallied with two scores before the break.

Then Pigeon Forge recovered an on-sides kick to start the second half. Eventually they would rack up 35 unanswered points.

West Greene 14

Johnson County 7

MOUNTAIN CITY — Julius Lane accounted for two touchdowns and the Buffaloes stopped Johnson County in the red zone twice in the second half to spoil the Longhorns' homecoming.

Lane threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Preston Fox with 30 seconds left in the first half for the game's first score.

It came after the Buffs had stopped Johnson County at the 2-yard line after an 18-play drive.

Nathan Arnold had a tying three-yard run in the third quarter, but Lane answered with a 76-yard kickoff return for the game-winning score.

Lane finished with 113 rushing yards, while the West Greene defense intercepted Arnold three times.

Happy Valley 60

North Greene 6

GREENEVILLE — Austin Hicks found paydirt four times, and Dylan Street added scoring runs of 16 and 60 yards as the Warriors built a 34-6 halftime lead and never looked back.

"Offensively we were able to establish the running game early, which opened up the passing game," said head coach Jason Jarrett. "Our defense did what it has been doing by forcing turnovers and applying pressure. It was a collective effort by our players."

The Warriors rushed for 343 yards and the defense picked off four passes. Sam Blevins had two of the interceptions. The defense held North Greene to 85 total yards, including minus-13 rushing.

Hicks had double-digit-yardage scoring runs of 25, 12 and 19 yards among his scores. Street had 109 yards rushing while Hicks added 92.

Sullivan East 30

Cloudland 22

ROAN MOUNTAIN —Acie McCoy recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to break a fourth-quarter tie, and the Patriots held on for the closer-than-expected victory.

Prior to the big special teams play, the Highlanders' Noah Arnett had tied the game on a 64-yard touchdown run. Arnett finished with 30 carries for 295 yards and all three of the Highlanders' touchdowns.

For East, Jake Crumley had 14 carries for 68 yards, and quarterback Aaron Frye went 5-of-14 passing for 105 yards.

Cloudland's Noah Arnett recorded three touchdowns to go with 30 carries for 295 yards.

Greeneville 70

Sullivan South 0

GREENEVILLE — Cade Ballard was 9 of 9 for 148 yards passing with two scores as the Greene Devils built a 56-0 halftime lead.

Seth Crawford had six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Donavan Barner added 101 yards rushing with a pair of scores.

Greeneville improved to 7-0 and outgained the Rebels, 471-42.

Bradley Central 41

Dobyns-Bennett 33

CLEVELAND — Cole Copeland ran for two scores and passed for two more as the Bears held off the determined Indians.

D-B got two touchdown passes and a rushing score from Cole Maupin, but were outgained by Bradley, 488-338.