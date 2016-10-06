Pioneers, Bears have shared a common path

“Sevier County is a little bit like us,” said Pioneers’ head coach Jeremy Bosken. “It took them a while through a tough schedule to find out who they are, but they found out who they were last week.”

Both teams are coming off Region 1-5A wins, and they will meet Friday night in Jonesborough with playoff hopes still intact.

Crockett is 1-1 in league play and 2-4 overall while the Bears are 2-1, 2-5. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

The way Bosken sees the postseason for his team is it basically starts right now.

“Every game from now until the end of the season is important for the playoff race because our conference is wide open,” said Bosken.

Sevier is coming off a come-from-behind 24-14 win over Daniel Boone. Bears’ quarterback Noah Webb likes to put the ball in the air, throwing for 214 yards against the Trailblazers. However, all of the Bears' touchdowns against Boone came via the running game.

Crockett counters with a running game that found its stride in last week’s 38-26 win over Cocke County. T.K. Hill carried the ball 44 times for 246 yards and scored four touchdowns.

The overall team performance lifted the players’ spirits, said Bosken.

“Our team feels really good after last week’s big homecoming win, but they know it’s a new week, a new challenge, and a new game,” he said.

In other Region 1-5A games, Daniel Boone plays host to Morristown East, and Tennessee High is at Cocke County.

Heading the Region 1-4A list is Sullivan South visiting Greeneville. Also, Cherokee is at Volunteer, and Grainger plays host to Sullivan Central. In a non-league game, Sullivan East travels to Roan Mountain to take on Cloudland.

In Region 1-2A, Hampton has an important road contest against Sullivan North while Happy Valley travels to take on North Greene.

Morristown East (2-1, 3-3) at Daniel Boone (1-1, 3-3)

There’s no downplaying the significance of this contest for playoff purposes.

“It’s a huge game because several teams have one loss in this league,” said Trailblazers’ head coach Jeremy Jenkins.

East will bring plenty of athletes into the equation, said Jenkins.

“Their strength is athleticism at the skill positions,” he said. “The biggest concern is a dynamic quarterback, who can run and throw.”

When Boone has the ball, it will need to do the things that have kept the team competitive in every single game this season — sustaining drives on offense, and playing tough on defense.

Overall, Jenkins said his team is still standing strong despite back-to-back close losses.

“Our confidence level is high,” he said. “We have really focused on ourselves because if we clean up the negative plays on offense and getting off the field on third down on defense, we will be fine.”

Sullivan South (1-2, 2-4) at Greeneville (3-0, 6-0)

It wasn’t long ago when this matchup had statewide implications.

But while the Greene Devils have stayed among the state’s elite, the Rebels have fallen upon leaner times.

Cherokee (3-0, 5-1) at Volunteer (1-2, 3-3)

The Chiefs are everybody’s surprise in Northeast Tennessee, but just don’t expect the Falcons to get on that bandwagon. This is a Hawkins County rivalry, and Volunteer would love to send a little rain on Cherokee’s parade.

Sullivan East (5-1) at Cloudland (3-4)

It is turning into a terrific season for the Patriots, but this is the kind of game they can't afford to overlook. It's a non-conference game, but the Highlanders have enough offensive weaponry to throw a little scare into just about anybody.

Hampton (2-1, 5-1) at Sullivan North (2-1, 5-1)

This one was expected to be a key region game before the season began, and only one thing has changed: Hampton now faces the possibility of a two-game losing streak and a road playoff game if it doesn’t secure this victory.

Hampton will hit North with a rugged ground attack, led by Adam McClain and Hunter Davenport. North counters with quarterback Peyton Robinson, who has given the Raiders an air threat with 643 yards passing and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Happy Valley (3-0, 6-0) at North Greene (1-2, 2-4)

Ah, the challenges of coaching high school football. Jason Jarrett and his staff must find a way to make sure his players step away from the back pats and congratulations showered upon them after last week’s dramatic win over Hampton, and make sure they are ready to take care of business in a big favorite role.