Hilltoppers trying to shake winless tag in region

The Hilltoppers are the only winless team in Region 1-6A — a tough fact that has the players and coached a little ticked off.

“The players are mad, and the coaches are mad,” said Carter. “We’re not used ot it, and we don’t want to be used to it. But the only way to get that taste out of your mouth is to get a win and change it. You keep working as hard as you can, keep coaching, and keep moving forward.”

Science Hill will try to do just that as it travels to Maryville on Friday to take on William Blount. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Just to get a picture of where the Hilltoppers currently stand, they would be facing a first-round road playoff game against Murfreesboro Oakland. The state's No. 2-ranked Patriots are considered to be at Maryville’s level, and have allowed just 20 total points in six games.

The Hilltoppers (0-3, 3-3) are coming off a loss to Hardin Valley, where they left points on the field early.

“That really came back to bite us,” said Carter.

Now the Hilltoppers face a Blount team that surprised Dobyns-Bennett with a 37-28 win, and was competitive in losses to Knox Bearden and Jefferson County.

“Their quarterback (Austin Myrick) is a returning kid who threw well last year,” said Carter. “And their defense is very active. They get after it. They aren’t huge by any means, but they get to the ball well.”

Carter said the main focus for his team needs to be better performance on its own end of things.

“We’ve got to eliminate those costly mistakes,” said Carter. “It’s not one person. It’s a block here, a fumble here, a punt here. It’s a few little things, and it’s dispersed throughout everything. We’ve got to control the unforced stuff.”

In other Region 1-6A contests, Dobyns-Bennett travels to take on Bradley Central, and Jefferson County is at Hardin Valley.

Dobyns-Bennett (1-2, 3-3) at Bradley Central (3-0, 6-0)

It certainly is an underdog role for the Indians, but it would be reasonable if the Bears were a little antsy about this matchup.

D-B has moved the football against everybody, and sometimes a few breaks here or there can change momentum and sway the outcome -- especially for a good offensive team.

Bradley is excellent on offense, too. Quarterback Cole Copeland has racked up 1,738 yards of offense and accounted for 22 touchdowns. He has completed right at 70 percent of his passes (92 for 133).