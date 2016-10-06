Cyclones trying to keep their edge

The Cyclones play host to Claiborne in a Region 1-3A game Friday night at 7:30 at Citizens Bank Stadium.

“We just need to continue to take that next step,” said Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten. “We’re trying to vamp up the passing game, which we did last week. We know what Corey (Russell) can do, but we’re trying to get more people involved. We keep expanding the playbook on offense to work on things we may need down the road.”

Elizabethton enters with a record of 3-0 in league play and 5-1 overall. Claiborne is struggling at 0-3 in the region and is 2-4 overall. The Bulldogs also will be short-handed as Witten said a pair of players were ejected from last week’s game, and won’t be available against the Cyclones — including the starting quarterback.

Witten said the Cyclones will just play their game, and try to improve.

“It’s really tough to measure where you are in these games,” said Witten. “Have we been able to make plays, or is it just because the other team is out of position? But any time you play well in any game in any situation, it has to build confidence a little bit.”

The Cyclones don’t look at things as if they have everything figured out at this point in the season.

“I still think we have some guys on our team who are still trying to find themselves a little bit,” said Witten. “We’ve moved some guys around offensively, and I think Jacob Turner is still finding himself at receiver. (Quarterback) Carter Everett is still a work in progress, and (receiver) Evan Perkins is still growing up a little bit. Our quick passing game has been really good and solid for us, but we need to work on the mid-level passing area routes, from eight to 12 to 15 yards. And at times we’ve been able to run the ball extremely well.”

Everett is closing in on 1,000 yards passing with 966. He has 11 touchdown passes with just one interception.

One area the Cyclones have been lock-down solid all season is the defensive line and linebackers.

“The group that is playing with the most confidence is the run defense,” said Witten. “I really don’t know why teams continue to try to attack that area of our team, and not try to expose the passing defense.”

Witten said he would like to see his defense make an offensive statement in this game.

“Last week we got a kickoff return for a score, and a fake punt for a score,” said Witten. “This week I would like to see the defense score. We’ve been forcing a lot of turnovers, so I would like to see a pick six or something. Whenever we get into a big game, you will have to find ways to score other than relying on your offense.”

In other Region 1-3A games, Unicoi County hits the road to battle Pigeon Forge, Johnson County plays host to West Greene, and Northview Academy is at Chuckey-Doak.

Unicoi County (2-1, 3-3) at Pigeon Forge (1-1. 1-5)

It could be a very important playoff step for the Blue Devils, and last week’s blowout win over Chuckey-Doak built momentum.

“I think our guys are pretty confident right now,” said Rice. “They know if they play like we did last week, we can be successful.”

Despite the Tigers’ record, Rice said Pigeon Forge has Unicoi’s attention.

“We know they are a very well-coached football team,” said Rice. “They do some things really well. They have some talented guys on their team, and we have to keep their run game contained.”

Unicoi County quarterback Kendrick Williams leads the area with 1,222 passing yards.

West Greene (0-3, 1-5) at Johnson County (2-1, 3-3)

An 0-3 start left the Longhorns smarting. But if they continue their recent efforts, a four-game winning streak is well within reach.

Also, a home playoff game is still on the table as the Horns should be no worse than 50-50 for their remaining four games. Head coach Don Kerley said his team is not taking even West Greene for granted.

“I think we have to play well,” said Kerley. “West Greene has improved a lot. Their comeback against Northview scared me to death. Every game is going to be tough. If we keep momentum that would be great, but we have to earn it. Everybody has the same goal. We all want to make the playoffs.”

Quarterback Nathan Arnold has thrown for 1,178 yards this season. Shane Greer leads the area with 661 yards receiving.