Vols won't have Reeves-Maybin, Kirkland for Texas A&M

Vols coach Butch Jones said Wednesday that Reeves-Maybin wouldn’t play against the eighth-ranked Aggies (5-0, 3-0 SEC). Jones said Wednesday night on his “Vol Calls” radio show that Kirkland also would be sidelined for the Texas A&M game.

Reeves-Maybin, a team captain who led the Volunteers in tackles last season, has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Reeves-Maybin missed the entirety of a 34-31 victory at Georgia last week, and he also sat out the majority of the Vols’ triumphs over Ohio and Florida .

“We continue to try to gather information for him and further evaluation to see what’s in his best interest, short-term (and) long-term,” Jones said.

This will mark the fourth straight game Kirkland has missed due to a high ankle sprain. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) also continues to play without cornerback Cam Sutton, who fractured his ankle in the Ohio game.

Jones said the status of running back Jalen Hurd is day to day. Jones said Hurd has a lower extremity injury.